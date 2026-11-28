A man says his girlfriend told him she wants a gift worth at least $1000 every birthday and Christmas, then he learns it comes with a reciprocity gap

A man struggling with a demand from his girlfriend recently took to Reddit to get some advice under the throwaway handle ThrowRA_sheperds. Writing in the relationship_advice subreddit, the Redditor wrote that he and his girlfriend of a year, who both earn in the low six figures, had been talking about gift expectations. He claimed, “She’d like a $1000 gift from me for each birthday and Christmas (she’d send me options) and occasionally a $2000 gift.”

“Money isn’t the issue,” the Redditor wrote in his post. “We can afford it. What bothers me is that the amount is expected. I’ve never spent more than about $300 on a gift before this relationship, and I value thoughtfulness over price.” Through the conversation in the post, he mentioned that she was going to provide him with a wishlist of items, primarily jewelry and handbags, and wouldn’t agree to letting him pick a different item because she might not like it.

He noted that her reasoning was, “She says she feels she deserves nicer things at this point in her life.” He then wrote of another element that bothered him: “She offered to reciprocate with $700-$800 for a $1000 gift or $1200-$1300 for a $2000 gift,” The Redditor noted that the amounts felt like they were “swapping money.” When asked for more detail, he wrote that she justified the reciprocity gap as “traditional values,” and also shared it’s how she wants expenses split, since he can’t carry babies.

Most of the community saw this as a red flag or simply a reason to break up

Among those who saw the situation as problematic, one noted, “I’ve heard of a fixed upper bound for gifts but never a fixed lower bound.” Another wrote, “Putting $ value expectations on gifts is cringe.” Many users argued that if he gave in to the request, her asks would just get bigger.

Other Redditors highlighted that at low six figures, and considering the growing cost of living, the price tag she wanted wasn’t actually affordable in the long run, with one user bluntly noting, “it will bleed OP’s income dry over time.” Some even claimed that the reciprocity gap was an indication of how the original poster was valued.

According to Mentalzon, a request for a gift becomes a demand when “gifts are not given out of the giver’s free will but are instead demanded by the partner.” They noted that it replaces affection with a transactional dynamic and could indicate materialism or insecurity. Mentalzon emphasizes that healthy relationships should be built on mutual respect and voluntary exchanges, noting that if a partner prioritizes material possessions over emotional intimacy.

The therapy site noted that resolving this starts with setting clear boundaries and maintaining open communication about these expectations. It is important for the couple to work their way from transaction to mutual investment to avoid the resentment that often follows such imbalanced dynamics.

Others noted that it wasn’t wrong for her to want specific things from their relationship. As one user told the original poster, “This sounds like an incompatibility. You want a more equitable relationship and she wants a more traditional arrangement.” Another refused the arguments that she was a gold digger, noting, “She went about her request the wrong way, too blunt & heavy-handed.” They noted that she just wants to be spoiled, which is an acceptable ask.

In the comments, the original poster shared that he was very conflicted, as financial discipline is important to him, as is his retirement and homeownership goals. He also expressed a belief that generosity should be chosen rather than forced. He wrote that every time he has tried to talk about the situation, he has hit a wall. He claims that at the moment, she even favors a 65/35 split for expenses.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the Redditor’s girlfriend’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from ThrowRA_sheperds’ Reddit post.

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