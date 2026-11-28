Sarah Marie (sarahkraffty), a Missouri-based creator known for her cooking content and cookie cookbook, recently gave her followers a front-row seat to the chaotic reality of last-minute holiday shopping. In a video posted to TikTok, with hundreds of thousands of views, Marie documented her trek to a local Walmart the day before Thanksgiving, while the community was also preparing for a snowstorm.

Marie’s video begins with her marching through the parking lot, as she tells her viewers, “I’m going to Walmart the day before a snowstorm and the day before Thanksgiving in Missouri. And just to put this in perspective, the car’s at the very end of the parking lot. I know this is my own fault, okay? I should have got myself earlierer.” Once inside the store, Marie shows her audience that some of the shelves were already empty or nearly empty.

Marie manages to grab what she believed was the last can of creamed corn, but finds the shelf for her preferred brand of butter, Land O’Lakes, empty. As she weaves through the store, she records her frequent apologies to fellow shoppers: “Ope. Excuse me. Sorry. This is so bad. Sorry. I’m just gonna squeeze in here.” The store is so busy that she eventually notes, “The checkout lines are going into the center aisle. I’m sweating. Like, this is… This is my workout.”

Her viewers were mostly taken by her apology chant

This held especially true for those familiar with Midwestern habits. One user noted, “As a Missouri girl I resonate with the ope sorry,” while others joked that her repeated apologies sounded “very Canadian.” One user shared, “I’m so happy I’m not the only person who over apologizes in stores lol.” However, while people found her method of navigating the store entertaining, one user noted, “Try working there during all of this! Totally different ball game.”

According to Delish, many people are familiar with the last-minute scramble for the store, but caution that it often results in empty shelves, long lines, and sometimes stores that close early. The outlet noted that based on Google Maps data, Monday is the best day to shop for Thanksgiving groceries, ideally around 8 a.m. or an hour before closing. A decent alternative is the Saturday before the holiday, right after opening or late in the evening.

According to Delish’s research, Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons are generally the busiest times to shop during Thanksgiving week. The outlet noted that employees often report that stores are slammed from the moment they open until they close during the holiday period. The outlet advised that in the rush before Christmas, Black Friday, Super Sunday, and the Monday before Christmas are expected to be the peak traffic days.

As she navigated the store’s crowd, she told her viewers, “Someone’s on the phone, and she just called it a ‘snowpocalypse.’ The snowpocalypse is coming!” It took her about an hour to get what groceries she could, and when Marie finally got to her car, she said, “I’m just gonna sit in my car a few minutes in silence after that.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Walmart’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Marie’s TikTok video.

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