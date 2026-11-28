A woman says her fiancé called off their Iceland wedding three days out and said he couldn’t face her family, but she’s still with him

A woman said her fiancé called off their microwedding in Iceland just three days before they were set to say “I do,” then told her he couldn’t face her family. A TikToker named Carolyn shared the story in a video, saying the couple is still together despite the canceled ceremony, as reported by the Daily Dot.

Carolyn said she knew her fiancé was going through a tough time, but she first thought it was because of a demanding new project at work with a difficult boss. She said she figured things would get back to normal once the project wrapped up.

According to Carolyn, she later realized her partner was quietly struggling with his mental health. She said his stress and anxiety lingered even after the work project ended, making him feel unlike himself, and that she believed they could work through it with some help.

She said he wasn’t ready to commit

Three days before they were scheduled to fly out for the wedding, Carolyn said, he called it off. She claimed he told her he wasn’t in the right mental state to make such a significant, long-term commitment.

Carolyn said she was devastated, but she assumed they would still go on the trip together. The wedding was planned as a small affair with only Carolyn’s parents and best friends attending, but she said her fiancé then told her he couldn’t face her family and friends and wouldn’t be joining the trip at all.

It’s unclear whether Carolyn still went to Iceland. She said the couple had previously attended therapy together, and that she is now in therapy on her own as she processes the loss of what would have been her marriage.

Carolyn’s story, shared weeks after a stranger’s engagement photo warning went viral on TikTok, drew many commenters who supported her but questioned the relationship. “I’m not understanding what about his depression makes him not want to marry you? My husband has depression and our wedding was something that made him so so happy,” one person wrote.

Another commenter said, “Respectfully, he has shown you who he is.”

Depression, which one commenter brought up, remains widespread among adults in the US. Gallup found that 19.1% of US adults reported currently having or being treated for depression in the first quarter of 2026, close to the record 20% from the quarter before. That figure marks a sharp rise from the levels seen a decade ago.

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