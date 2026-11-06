A TikToker says her friend got engaged to a Hinge match, then a stranger who saw the photos warned, ‘You cannot marry this man’

A woman called off her wedding after a stranger spotted her engagement photos online and sent a stark warning, according to her friend. As reported by Daily Dot, TikToker Salma (salmayourlawyerbigsis) shared her friend’s story, with the friend’s permission, in a post that has drawn hundreds of thousands of views.

Salma said her friend, who was living in Florida, met a man on Hinge who appeared to be a free spirit. He worked odd jobs and was developing business ideas, and according to Salma, he said he wanted to avoid being tied down “by the man.” Her friend, who had a six-figure job, initially found him charming, and Salma said he never asked her to pay for anything at first.

Over time, Salma said, he became comfortable letting her cover expenses, telling her he could not afford expensive outings. The friend’s family and friends found him strange but couldn’t pinpoint why. When he proposed at six months with an heirloom ring he said had belonged to his late grandmother, who he said raised him, the friend accepted, and the couple began planning a small wedding with the costs split evenly.

The warning reached her through her photographer

Salma said her friend stayed mindful of the budget but didn’t want to compromise on the photographer, so she lied to her fiancé about the cost. With the friend’s consent, the photographer shared the engagement photos on Instagram, where they drew a lot of shares.

According to Salma, the photographer later told her friend, “Hey, I got this like really weird message related to your photos, and there’s this woman who… wants to connect with you ASAP. She says it’s very important she talks to you. She says, like, you cannot marry this man.” The friend messaged the woman, who said the same man had proposed to her with the same heirloom ring story.

Per Daily Dot, the woman said she had “receipts” and told the friend she had given the man a business loan and later sued him in another state. She also claimed he targeted women who were educated, busy, trusting, and empathetic. When the friend confronted him, Salma said, “He switched up on her so quick, started calling her every name under the sun,” and he demanded she return the ring. Last year, a Texas content creator said a fiancé posing as royalty took nearly $132,000 from her.

Salma’s viewers had strong opinions about the story. One user wrote, “That $10,000 photographer was money well spent!” Another wrote, “Better embarrassed than fleeced for ‘business loans.’” Many others shared similar stories of their own in the comments.

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