Woman’s fiancé kept having ‘urgent’ money problems despite claiming to be a royalty, but by the time she realized the truth, $132K was gone

TikToker Onyeka Ehie has grabbed the internet’s attention with her huge 30-part series called “The Danish Deception.” She shared how her fiancé, who said he was from a rich Danish royal family, tricked her out of almost $132,000 before he disappeared. This is a hard story, and it’s easy to see why Onyeka, a 31-year-old content creator from Texas, felt she had to share her almost five-hour story of lies and control after going through a relationship that was completely fake.

According to Daily Dot, the whole thing started during a vacation in Croatia when Onyeka met the good-looking Danish man who, as she put it, “looks like a Calvin Klein model.” After they first met, he quickly started going after her online, responding to every single Instagram Story she posted. Not long after, he showed her a very fancy version of his life, saying he was part of an extremely wealthy Danish royal family.

He went all out, inviting her to Monaco where he paid for everything on the trip, treating her to an expensive hotel stay and fancy restaurants. It sounds like a dream come true, but looking back, this much quick commitment and spending is a huge warning sign. It was during that trip that they said “I love you” to each other, quickly turning the relationship from casual dating to a serious partnership.

The financial trouble began right after commitment

Once they committed, money problems started immediately. He claimed a property needed an urgent £50,000 fix and blamed family issues for his finances. Onyeka eventually paid him, though it seemed manipulative. Over time, his debt grew to nearly £100,000 ($132,000 USD), yet they still got engaged after she met his family in Denmark.

They got married within months of meeting, even after she got quiet warnings from his friends about a past “gambling addiction.” Unlike heartwarming stories of brides surprising grooms with thoughtful gifts, this relationship was built on lies. He insisted those problems were old news, a claim that turned out to be totally false.

The truth finally started coming out when Onyeka’s friend called with really scary information: her husband supposedly owed the friend’s boyfriend £200,000. This is a huge amount of money and a serious sign that his problems were far from “old news.” The Danish man tried to say this debt was from a failed crypto business, but Onyeka finally pushed back. She confronted him, and he agreed to go to gambling recovery classes.

As she started looking into things, she noticed problems in the screenshots he sent to prove his money. When she confronted him again, he got angry and threatened to leave. According to Onyeka, he soon did what he threatened and disappeared, leaving behind huge debts and a lot of confusion.

Once he was gone, she told her family everything, only to find out that he had also borrowed money from them. The final, heartbreaking hits came when she learned he had supposedly cheated on her throughout the marriage, and his family finally admitted that they had no royal connections at all. They also confirmed that his gambling problems were long-standing, completely going against what he had told Onyeka.

In her final TikTok video of the series, Onyeka explained why she decided to share her story publicly, saying simply, “Love is a powerful drug, y’all.” She pointed out that she never expected to fall for a situation she had seen in famous scams like the Tinder Swindler.

Her story echoes recent celebrity relationship troubles and breakup rumors that remind us relationships aren’t always what they seem. She wants to protect others, warning that “This man was a professional international criminal con artist, and he will not stop.”

