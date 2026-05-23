Howard Lutnick donated $5 million to House Republicans weeks after agreeing to testify about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick made headlines this week after donating $5 million to a major House Republican super PAC, just weeks after he agreed to testify about his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The donation was made on April 1 to the Congressional Leadership Fund, the primary super PAC supporting House Republicans. The timing of the donation has raised serious questions about Lutnick’s motives.

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Lutnick’s testimony with congressional investigators covered his past interactions with Epstein, which included a coffee meeting at Epstein’s Manhattan home, a discussion about construction work on Epstein’s property, and a visit to Epstein’s private island in 2012. Lutnick described these interactions as “meaningless and inconsequential” while condemning Epstein’s behavior, according to The New York Times.

However, records previously released showed that Lutnick’s name appeared in over 250 Epstein-related documents. This raised serious doubts about his earlier claims that he had no significant interactions with Epstein after a 2005 encounter. The gap between his public statements and the documented evidence became a central point of concern for lawmakers on both sides.

Lutnick’s $5 million donation comes as Democrats call for his resignation over Epstein ties

Just a month before the donation, the House Oversight Committee announced that Lutnick had agreed to testify voluntarily about his relationship with Epstein. During the interview, he was asked directly about his previous statements claiming no interactions with Epstein after 2005.

But records showed he had traveled to Epstein’s private island in 2012 and had additional contact with him well after that date. Lawmakers described his responses as “implausible distinctions and semantic games,” suggesting they were not satisfied with his explanations.

Democrats have since called for Lutnick’s resignation, alleging that he lied publicly about his relationship with Epstein and failed to come clean during his testimony. “The facts are clear: you lied to the American people and attempted to conceal your relationship with Jeffrey Epstein in your public statements,” the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform’s Democratic minority wrote in a letter to Lutnick, according to CNBC.

Howard Lutnick donated $5 million to House Republicans before testifying to the House Oversight Committee about his business deals with Jeffrey Epstein and visit to Epstein's island. pic.twitter.com/inFD1JsLEh — FactPost (@factpostnews) May 22, 2026

Epstein’s case has remained under scrutiny well beyond his death, with Epstein’s brother claiming his suicide note is a forgery adding yet another layer of controversy to the ongoing saga. The Commerce Department defended the donation, saying that Lutnick made the contribution in his personal capacity, just as many other Cabinet Secretaries have done in the past.

However, this explanation has not eased concerns about the size and timing of the donation, given that it came shortly after he agreed to testify voluntarily before the House Oversight Committee. Critics argue that a $5 million contribution of this scale, made so close to the testimony, is difficult to view as coincidental.

In any other Western country, someone like Howard Lutnick, who had extensive ties to Jeffrey Epstein and lied about it so brazenly, would have already been forced to resign. https://t.co/YKylZqQ9uE — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 10, 2026

It is also worth noting that Lutnick’s donation does not exist in isolation. The White House has faced broader scrutiny over its past connections to Epstein, and President Donald Trump has been accused of downplaying the severity of Epstein’s crimes. Analysts have pointed to how Epstein evaded justice for decades as evidence of deep systemic failures that allowed powerful people to shield themselves from accountability for years.

As the situation continues to develop, questions remain about whether Lutnick’s testimony was a genuine effort to be transparent about his past or a calculated move to build goodwill with House Republicans ahead of potential legal or political consequences.

His $5 million donation has only deepened suspicions, and with Democrats pushing for his resignation, the pressure on Lutnick is unlikely to ease anytime soon. The public and lawmakers alike are watching closely for any further developments.

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