‘Feels like self dealing’: Ted Cruz pulls back the curtain on a Senate meeting that signals Trump may have a full revolt on his hands

Senator Ted Cruz has come forward to describe a closed-door meeting between Senate Republicans and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche that has caused a major uproar in Congress. The meeting was centered around the Trump administration’s $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund, which has drawn opposition from both parties and sparked a revolt within the Senate.

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Cruz described the meeting as one of the “roughest” during his time in the Senate, with senators “screaming” and “yelling” at Blanche over the fund, according to NBC News. He described the atmosphere as “fiery,” saying that “at least half of them were blasting the attorney general, and they were pissed.” The level of anger in the room made it clear that this was far more than a routine disagreement between lawmakers and the administration.

The fund was announced on Monday. Trump said he would drop his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS, along with other claims related to a 2022 search of Mar-a-Lago and the Russian collusion scandal connected to the 2016 presidential election. The Justice Department said the fund came “in exchange” for Trump dropping those claims and would involve a “systematic process to hear and redress claims of others who suffered weaponization and lawfare.”

The anti-weaponization fund looks a lot like self-dealing, and Republicans are not hiding their anger about it

Cruz was particularly critical of the fund, saying that several of his GOP colleagues felt they could not politically defend it because it looked like Trump had “cut a deal with himself.” He added that “there were multiple senators yelling at the attorney general, saying this feels like self-dealing.” Cruz has been a controversial figure in political circles, and Tucker Carlson’s sharp criticism of Ted Cruz shows that opposition to the senator comes from multiple directions.

The backlash has been growing, with more Republicans raising concerns about the fund’s legitimacy. Senator Thom Tillis, R-N.C., called the fund a “payout pot for punks,” pointing to the fact that the Trump administration had not ruled out compensating people convicted of taking part in the January 6 riot.

Ted Cruz on the meeting between Senate Republicans and acting AG Todd Blanche about the $1.8B slush fund:



“Fireworks at an epic level.”



“One of the roughest meetings I’ve seen in my entire time in the Senate.”



“Fiery does not begin to cut it. They were screaming at the acting… pic.twitter.com/Rv6UJfLMZW — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 22, 2026

Senator Bill Cassidy, R-La., stated that “Congress has had no input” on the fund, adding to the growing sense of unease among lawmakers who feel they are being kept out of a major financial decision. Cruz warned that if the administration does not modify the fund by the time Congress returns to session, “they’ve got a full-on revolt in the Senate.”

The Senate is scheduled to return on June 1, the same date Trump said he wanted to sign an ICE and Border Patrol funding bill into law. Cruz has also taken strong stances on economic issues outside this controversy, as seen in his opposing view on a potential Spirit Airlines bailout.

The controversy has also led to a lawsuit from a group that includes a former federal prosecutor and a government watchdog organization. According to CNN, the lawsuit argues that the fund is unlawful because it takes away Congress’ authority over the country’s finances and violates several federal laws. Legal experts say the case could have significant implications for how the executive branch handles funds that were never approved by Congress.

"Fiery does not begin to cut it": Sen. Ted Cruz says AG Blanche faced "full-on revolt" over "anti-weaponization fund" in meeting with GOP senators. https://t.co/lrZj7hsEzF — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 22, 2026

In response, a White House official said the administration “appreciated yesterday’s conversation and feedback” from lawmakers. However, no concrete steps have been announced to address the concerns being raised by members of the president’s own party. With the Senate set to return on June 1, the administration has a narrow window to make changes before the situation escalates further.

It remains to be seen whether Trump will move to revise the fund or hold firm. Either way, the growing number of Republican senators speaking out openly against the administration’s decision suggests that the political cost of doing nothing is rising fast.

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