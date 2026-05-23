The DOJ wiped hundreds of Jan. 6 press releases from its website, and they’re not even pretending it wasn’t intentional

The Justice Department has confirmed that it deleted hundreds of press releases from its website. These press releases contained details about the charges filed against people who took part in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot. The department said the reason for the removal was “stripping DOJ’s website of partisan propaganda.”

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A review by NBC News found that the vast majority of press releases related to Jan. 6 defendants had been removed from the DOJ website as of Friday evening. The move has drawn strong reactions from lawmakers and legal experts. The Jan. 6 riot resulted in the deaths of five people, injured over 140 police officers, and caused widespread damage to the Capitol building.

The removal of these press releases is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to reframe the Jan. 6 siege. On his first day back in office, President Donald Trump mass-pardoned the rioters. Shortly after, Justice Department officials and FBI agents who were involved in the Jan. 6 investigation and prosecutions were fired.

The $1.8 billion compensation fund for Jan. 6 rioters has drawn sharp criticism from both sides

Earlier this week, the Trump administration announced a new fund aimed at compensating individuals who were “unfairly” investigated under previous presidents. The fund has a total of $1.8 billion available and is described as an “anti-weaponization” fund for those who “suffered weaponization and lawfare.” Many lawmakers have raised concerns that the fund will be used to compensate people who were involved in the Jan. 6 riot, reports BBC.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., wrote in a letter to Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche that the idea of the federal government paying out compensation to rioters is “absurd and offensive.” Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., called the fund a “payout pot for punks.” Lawsuits have also been filed by a fired Jan. 6 prosecutor, a law professor acquitted in a federal case brought by the Trump administration, and two officers who protected the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Wow. They’re openly defending the deletion of DOJ records about a man accused in a child solicitation case who assaulted police on January 6. Truly the Epstein administration. pic.twitter.com/vxU4yOOaK7 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) May 23, 2026

In a statement, the DOJ Rapid Response X account said, “Nothing ‘quiet’ about it… We are proud to reverse the DOJ’s weaponization under the Biden administration… We will do everything in our power to make whole those who were persecuted for political purposes. This includes stripping DOJ’s website of partisan propaganda.”

Nothing “quiet” about it.



We are proud to reverse the DOJ’s weaponization under the Biden administration. We will do everything in our power to make whole those who were persecuted for political purposes. This includes stripping DOJ’s website of partisan propaganda. https://t.co/J9WUtgHfen — DOJ Rapid Response (@DOJRR47) May 23, 2026

The DOJ has also made other controversial moves recently, including barring the IRS from auditing Trump, his family, and related companies. The deletion of these press releases from an official government website is being seen as an effort to erase the public record of charges tied to the Jan. 6 riot.

Hundreds of individuals were charged with crimes related to the event, including assault, vandalism, and obstruction of Congress. These press releases served as an accessible, official record for journalists, researchers, and members of the public who wanted to track the cases and understand what charges were brought against each defendant. Removing them makes that significantly harder.

The broader concern among critics is that the deletions, the mass pardons, the firings, and now the compensation fund all point to a coordinated effort to reshape how Jan. 6 is remembered and treated under the law. Legal experts have noted that wiping official government records from public view sets a troubling precedent, regardless of how the administration chooses to frame it.

Critics argue that these actions together represent a pattern of undermining the legal record of what happened on January 6 and rewarding those who were held accountable for it. A DOJ clause shielding Trump from IRS audits has added further fuel to concerns about the department’s independence.

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