A restaurant manager says a server ignored a table of 10 because of their race, and the hostess told him he said ‘those type of people don’t tip’

A restaurant manager said he fired two employees after a server allegedly refused to wait on a table of 10 because of the guests’ race. Buddy Love said in a TikTok video that the hostess told him the server had complained, “You know those type of people don’t tip, so why the **** did you give me that table?” as reported by the Daily Dot.

Buddy said he noticed the large party during a busy Sunday morning shift, with menus laid down on the table while the guests looked around for help. When he asked whether a server had stopped by, he said the guests responded with a “resounding ‘NO!’”

He said he took their drink orders, had another manager help them, and went to the host stand to find the server responsible for the section. The server, whom Buddy called Jimmy, was nowhere to be found.

He found out why from the hostess

Buddy, who previously shared a story about a server and missing Bonnaroo tickets, said he spoke with the hostess, who was also Jimmy’s girlfriend, and found her in tears. She told him she and Jimmy had been arguing, but Buddy said he stayed focused on why the table had been left waiting for more than 15 minutes.

He said he eventually found Jimmy in the smoking area behind the restaurant. Jimmy allegedly claimed he felt unwell and needed fresh air, but Buddy said his demeanor seemed suspicious.

Buddy said he then brought the hostess into his office, where she claimed Jimmy was angry because of the guests’ race. She also allegedly said Jimmy had refused to serve guests of that race for the entire time she had worked at the restaurant.

Buddy said he has zero tolerance for that kind of behavior and confronted Jimmy, who he claimed admitted to it with a smug laugh. He said he fired Jimmy on the spot, and also fired the hostess for allegedly helping Jimmy avoid serving the guests.

Many viewers backed Buddy’s decision. “Good job sending a clear message to the employees. Money is money no matter what race it comes from,” one person wrote. Another said, “Having worked in the hospitality industry for years now, it’s refreshing to see a manager who hold employees accountable.”

Under Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, places of public accommodation such as restaurants are prohibited from discriminating against people because of their race, color, religion, or national origin.

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