A woman says her sister owes the family thousands and went to Disney World and Hawaii this year, then asked for a $50 Dior lipstick

A 30-year-old woman said she confronted her 25-year-old sister, Lily, after Lily asked for expensive Christmas gifts while allegedly owing family members thousands of dollars. In a Reddit post, the woman said Lily’s wishlist included a $28 book and a $50 Dior lipstick, even though Lily had gone to Disneyland, Disney World, and Hawaii this year, as reported by the Daily Dot.

The woman said she told Lily, “It’s ok to ask for nice things, but this is overdoing it, especially when our other sisters are also on a tight budget.” She claimed the argument escalated until she told her sister, “I don’t want your cheap gifts, I want you to get your **** together.”

According to the woman, Lily responded, “Well, you asked what I wanted,” and later accused her of being selfish because she earns more. “If anyone is selfish it’s you because we all know you could afford it,” Lily allegedly said.

Lily usually keeps her own gifts cheap

The woman said Lily tells the family every year that she is on a tight budget, so they should not expect much from her. She said Lily usually buys gifts from Five Below, Dollar Tree, or clearance sections, which she never minded, but she noticed Lily’s own requests kept getting more expensive.

She claimed her other sisters also have tight budgets but stay considerate when they make gift requests. She said she felt Lily had been irresponsible with her money all year and was pushing the cost of her choices onto the rest of the family.

The argument has since divided the family. The woman said Lily complained to their mother, who is now upset with her, while their other siblings sided with her.

Many Reddit users backed the woman, with one writing, “You didn’t snap because she’s broke, you snapped because she’s leaching off the whole family.” Another suggested the other sisters help explain to their mother that the confrontation was tough love rather than malice, in a thread that surfaced around the same time as a man’s $1,000 gift dilemma.

Holiday gift expectations have weighed on many Americans this year. In a recent Penny Hoarder survey, 77% of respondents said they would change how they buy holiday gifts because of rising prices and inflation, and 46% said they were limiting the number of gifts they buy. More than half also said they felt social or family pressure to spend beyond what their budget allows.

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