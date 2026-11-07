Jen Affleck posted an old clip of estranged husband Zac criticizing her postpartum body and wrote ‘He was never my biggest supporter’

Jen Affleck posted a 2022 clip on TikTok of her estranged husband, Zac Affleck, criticizing her postpartum body, and captioned it “He was never my biggest supporter.” The post came after Zac broke his silence on their split and said he would remain her “biggest fan,” as reported by Page Six.

Zac, 30, said in a TikTok on Nov. 5 that he learned about the divorce filing through the news and had made “plenty of mistakes” in their marriage. He asked that “no one speak bad about Jen” and said it felt like it was “time for us to go our own ways.” He added that they married young, and it “sucks because I really did feel like we had something pretty special when we got married.”

The clip Jen, 27, shared showed her just two weeks postpartum. In the footage, Zac can be heard telling her, “[I] hope you’re not making a TikTok looking like that. … Your boobs are literally like … Your t*** are sagging all over. You don’t want to post that, baby, I can tell you that right now.”

Zac said he was shocked hearing it again

A follower wrote in the comments of Zac’s Nov. 5 video, “As much as I don’t like Jen.. if my husband told me my boobs were ‘saggy’ 2 weeks after giving birth, I’d never forgive him.” Zac replied that the video was from 2022 and that what he said was “obviously horrible and should have never been said.”

He said he was “absolutely shocked” when he saw the video that day. He acknowledged saying “a lot of horrible and hurtful things,” but said he has “tried my best to learn and grow.”

Jen stars on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which Hulu recently renewed for 20 more episodes. She also posted another video showing a tense moment from their marriage, in which Zac appeared to scold her for not putting a dirty towel away.

Jen could be heard telling him, “I’ve been all your laundry for the past… forever. If I got a little bit more help from you it would be nice. Maybe we’d have some towels.” Zac then walked away in the video.

Jen filed for divorce on Nov. 3 in Utah County District Court, along with a parenting plan. The couple shares three young children, and Jen is pregnant with their fourth. The two separately celebrated their eldest child’s birthday on Nov. 4 as news of the split became public.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy