Knicks guard Tyler Kolek was asked who the team’s fakest celebrity fan is, and he said Taylor Swift is ‘a little performative’

Knicks guard Tyler Kolek called Taylor Swift a “performative” fan of the team during an NBA 2K TikTok livestream on Thursday, as reported by TMZ. Kolek was chatting with a reporter alongside teammate Deuce McBride when the reporter asked, “Who is the fakest celebrity Knicks fan?”

Kolek first shared his general thoughts on celebrity fans, saying that at Knicks games, “it’s very performative cuz like they just want to be seen at the game,” per Sports Illustrated. He added, “They’re not necessarily fans.”

He then pointed to Swift. “Maybe Taylor Swift,” Kolek said. “I don’t know if I’ve seen her at any other games.” He acknowledged that she has “a lot going on” and can’t make it to every game, but added that when she does attend, she’s “a little performative.”

His own teammate saw the backlash coming

McBride agreed with the pick and warned that “Swifties are not going to like that answer.” Kolek admitted he was “gonna get some hate” and tried to soften the comment, at which point McBride joked that his teammate was “trying to save his a–.”

Q “Who’s the fakest celeb fan you’ve seen courtside?”



Tyler Kolek “Maybe Taylor Swift?”



Deuce McBride “I would agree…Swifties not gonna like that answer”



Kolek “I’m gonna get some hate…I guess she’s got a lot going on…can’t come all the time…but it’s a little performative” pic.twitter.com/r7v4AJBK04 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 5, 2026

Ben Stiller and Tracy Morgan also came up during the exchange as examples of the Knicks’ more consistent celebrity supporters.

Kolek played college basketball at Marquette and was considered a homegrown fan favorite heading into his second NBA season, according to a 2025 Sports Illustrated report. His name came up in trade speculation during a Knicks roster crunch that fall, but he posted a team-high 20 points and six assists in 23 minutes during a preseason game against the Washington Wizards in October 2025.

Kolek’s comments came months after the Knicks ended a 53-year title drought by beating the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals in June, per Sports Illustrated. The team enters this season as the defending champions, and Swift was in the building for part of that run.

She attended Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals in Cleveland with Travis Kelce, as the Knicks swept the Cavaliers. She also sat courtside at Madison Square Garden for Game 4 of the NBA Finals in a homemade “Stevie Knicks” shirt, as the Knicks came back from 29 points down to win 107-106, the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history.

Swift’s fandom was also questioned in a broadcaster’s hot mic remark during that Finals game. Her ties to the Garden go back to her childhood.

She said in 2014 that she sang at Madison Square Garden as a kid in the Knicks Kids talent competition, which she said gave her a “sparkly, magical opinion” of the arena and the team. Swift’s representative did not respond to TMZ’s request for comment.

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