A fitness coach says she woke up in Bali with ‘the worst headache’ and couldn’t get out of bed, only to end up in the ICU unable to fly home

Australian fitness creator and online coach Khiana Smith has spent more than a week bedridden in a Bali hospital, including time in an intensive care unit, after contracting a serious bacterial infection. She has been unable to fly home to Australia because of her condition.

Smith, known on TikTok as @khianasmith, runs the Her Method fitness and nutrition business and has been updating her followers from her hospital bed. She told them that one minute she was healthy and traveling the world, and the next she was bedbound in the ICU with what she described as a brain infection that could have killed her.

As reported by PerthNow, Smith’s ordeal began when she woke up with “the worst headache” and could not get out of bed. Her symptoms escalated to extreme head pain, dizziness, slurred speech, blurred vision, and severe sensitivity to light. An IV drip at her villa did not help, and a doctor who checked on her urgently called an ambulance.

She still has no idea how she caught the infection

Speaking from her ICU bed, Smith said she had underestimated how serious the situation was. She was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis, a serious infection that inflames the protective membranes around the brain and spinal cord, and is also dealing with pneumonia and fluid on her lungs. Without fast treatment, bacterial meningitis can quickly become life-threatening.

Smith said she does not know how she got the infection or why her condition worsened so fast. The illness has also affected her memory, and she said she now struggles to remember things.

Fitness influencer 'fighting for her life' in ICU after contracting deadly infection in tourist hotspot https://t.co/qlrKi56RfC — UNILAD (@UNILAD) November 1, 2026

Getting sick while traveling can complicate everything from communication to a hefty cruise ship clinic bill. For Smith, the language barrier has made it hard to understand what is happening with her condition. Although she says the medical team is doing their best, she described feeling as though her whole life is in other people’s hands without clear answers.

“I feel absolutely helpless and I just wanna go home,” she said. She is desperate to return to Australia, but she has been unable to fly because of her brain infection and concerns about cabin pressure.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bacterial meningitis symptoms can appear suddenly and often resemble a severe flu. Adults and older children may experience a sudden high fever, a severe headache, a stiff neck, nausea or vomiting, increased sensitivity to light, and confusion.

Her followers have sent messages of support on her social media pages, with many asking when she might return home. One wrote, “Is there any talk of getting you home?” Another, who had also spent time in the hospital, added, “Things will change, sending you so much healing and love.”

Smith later shared that she felt slightly better after getting out of bed and walking for the first time in over a week. Noting that she has always taken her health seriously by eating well and exercising regularly, she urged her followers never to take their life or health for granted.

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