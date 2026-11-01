‘Hello everyone, I came as Donald Trump’: The president walked into his jungle-themed Mar-a-Lago Halloween party after 10 minutes of getting ready

President Donald Trump made his entrance at his Mar-a-Lago Halloween party declaring that his costume for the evening was simply “Donald Trump.” He told reporters he got ready in just 10 minutes, compared to the “nine hours” some people reportedly spend on their costumes.

Footage from inside the party, held on October 31 at Mar-a-Lago, has been circulating on social media, as detailed by UNILAD. The venue’s ballroom was reportedly transformed into a jungle, with deep green decorations, oversized centerpieces, and animal-inspired displays.

Guests leaned into the theme with leopard, tiger, and zebra print costumes, while dancers in animal costumes entertained them throughout the evening. There was also an apparent caviar service, with luxury supplier Golden Goat Caviar tagging Mar-a-Lago in an Instagram post after the event.

The president’s answer on Iran was the moment that stood out

Trump arrived at around 8 PM, accompanied by members of the White House press pool, and took questions about the upcoming midterm elections on November 3. When asked about the possibility of renewed military action against Iran in the coming week, the president responded, “Why would you ask such a stupid question?”

The president also noted that a lot of “rich people” were in attendance. An annual membership at Mar-a-Lago is thought to cost at least $200,000, with a reported $1,000,000 initiation fee. Trump recently joked that $5,000 would only cover a burger and dessert at the club.

Guests included a mix of Florida residents and visitors, among them singers, models, investors, and influencers. One attendee shared a video on Instagram, saying, “That’s President Trump in the corner, this is what it’s like to have dinner at Halloween with the president right behind you.” An influencer sitting next to her added, “For me it’s like no big deal.”

Two days earlier, on Thursday, October 29, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted a separate Halloween event for children and families at the White House. Thousands of children and their parents were invited onto the South Lawn for the annual trick-or-treat celebration, where they could collect sweets, enjoy Halloween decorations, and take photographs.

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