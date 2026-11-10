A Toronto couple says their landlord suspected indoor smoking, but they insist ‘we are being wrongfully evicted because we fart too much’

S.E. Grummett and Sam Kruger are fighting to stay in their Toronto apartment after being served an eviction notice they say stems from a misunderstanding about their flatulence. The couple, who perform as the comedy duo Creepy Boys, wrote on their GoFundMe page that “we are being wrongfully evicted because we fart too much,” as reported by Dexerto. They added, “Really. This is not a joke. We wish we were joking.”

The couple said the dispute started in December 2025, when their landlord, who lives in the unit above them, noticed high levels of potentially harmful substances on an air-quality monitor. Because the two apartments share a ventilation system, the landlord was reportedly worried about the readings because of a recently diagnosed lung condition. The landlord reportedly suspected the pair was smoking indoors, a claim Grummett and Kruger deny.

To address the concerns, the couple said they avoided cooking at home and even showered at other locations to see if the air quality would improve. They said the readings on the monitor kept climbing anyway. After researching the issue, the duo said they concluded the monitor could be reacting to normal bodily functions, including breathing and flatulence.

Now the landlord wants the unit back

The dispute escalated when the couple was served an eviction notice stating that the landlord intended to reclaim the unit for personal use. Grummett and Kruger allege the notice was made in bad faith. They believe it is a reaction to the ongoing tension over the air quality rather than a genuine need for the landlord to occupy the space.

Creepy Boys are challenging an N12 notice at Ontario's Landlord and Tenant Board and raising funds for legal and potential moving costs#Toronto #CreepyBoys #Eviction #AirQuality



Read More : https://t.co/866HuVIhiX https://t.co/7nRXKABXyh pic.twitter.com/iQNY91ic7B — IBTimes UK (@IBTimesUK) November 8, 2026

In Ontario, eviction cases like this one must go through the Landlord and Tenant Board. The couple said they are taking the case to the board, which will decide whether they can remain in their home. In a separate dispute, a mom said she received an eviction threat after asking for a promised lease renewal credit.

Under Ontario rules, a landlord who serves a personal use eviction notice must pay the tenant one month’s rent as compensation or offer an acceptable alternative unit, according to the Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario. The landlord must also give 60 days of written notice for the eviction to be granted and must prove to the board that the request is made in good faith.

Supporters have backed the duo’s legal fight. Their fundraiser had an initial goal of CAD $2,800, about $2,000, to cover legal fees and has since raised more than CAD $3,400, about $2,400. A final decision from the board is still pending, according to IBTimes UK.

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