A mom was promised a $1,500 credit to renew her lease, but when she asked for it to help with bills, she says she got an eviction threat instead

Brooke Woodall (shesaidit___) recently told her Instagram followers that she may be facing eviction shortly after renewing her lease. As she explained in a post that drew tens of thousands of views, a miscommunication during the renewal process led to the situation. Sitting in her car, Woodall told viewers in her video that she has lived in her apartment for two and a half years.

According to Woodall, past renewals came with incentives like a free month of rent or a $1,000 bonus, and this year she was offered a $1,500 renewal credit. She said that after her daughter got sick, “I got behind this month with my bills because I don’t have health insurance for me and my daughter,” adding that she couldn’t afford family coverage. When she realized she was going to be short on rent, she remembered the credit.

Woodall said she contacted the management team to ask for the credit, claiming “they still haven’t given it to me.” She said she sent emails and texts but got no response for weeks, and when management finally replied, they told her not to worry and that they would look into it. She alleges that shortly after, she found an email in her junk folder saying she had until the 15th before they would file for eviction, and that the complex had added nearly $200 in late fees.

She says one missed month could follow her for years

Although nothing is final, Woodall said the notice worried her, especially what an eviction could mean for her financial future. She said she works hard to pay her bills and was being punished for one “hiccup,” adding, “I’m going to get evicted. And it’s going to stay on my record for seven f—ing years, seven years.”

Her viewers offered support and advice in the comments. One user suggested she tell the landlord she is owed late fees on the outstanding $1,500 credit, arguing that a judge would likely treat the renewal offer as a clear, reimbursable amount.

Another commenter advised her to document everything, writing, “If they don’t give you the credit before eviction court, take all your documents to the judge.” They added that in their state, as long as a renter pays or vacates, “the eviction will not be on your record.”

Others echoed her frustration over healthcare costs and the lack of free universal healthcare. Many commenters reassured her that as long as her balance was cleared, she would be fine.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the apartment management’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Woodall’s Instagram video.

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