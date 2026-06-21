A renter asked if $1,800 was for a one bedroom, and the leasing agent’s deadpan answer about square footage broke the internet

A viral comedy skit about apartment hunting has sparked widespread conversation online after a leasing agent’s deadpan delivery on square footage and pricing struck a nerve with renters across the country. As detailed by Daily Dot, the clip highlights how expensive and confusing the rental market has become for many Americans.

Recommended Videos

In the skit, the leasing agent states that the starting price for an apartment is $1,800 for 470 square feet. When the prospective renter asks if that price covers a one bedroom unit, the agent replies that the figure is actually for a studio, adding that a one bedroom apartment starts at $3,500 for just 550 square feet.

The video is satire, but it clearly resonated with viewers who are navigating the housing market themselves. One commenter argued that rent control laws and corporate buyouts of smaller landlords play a large role in pricing, while another remarked that private equity “destroys all it touches.”

Rent has climbed far faster than many paychecks over the past decade

The reactions are not surprising given the broader data on housing costs. Figures published by iPropertyManagement show the average monthly rent in the United States has risen from about $1,029 in 2016 to roughly $1,698 in 2026. Year over year, 2023 saw the largest average rent increase at 8.85 percent, the highest jump since 1921.

Rent is so expensive in America, it’s become a trend to make skits about going into leasing offices and just asking the price



But it’s no joke, rent prices have skyrocketed in America



– In 2016 the national average rent price was $1,029

– By 2020 it was $1,185

– In 2026 that… pic.twitter.com/WadsJpmaPx — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 16, 2026

The cost per square foot has also climbed sharply. The estimated annual rent per square foot reached $28.48 in 2026, a 51.6 percent increase from the $18.79 recorded in 2020, making smaller living spaces increasingly difficult to justify on a budget. The Fair Market Rent figure, defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as the 40th percentile of actual rent prices, has followed the same upward pattern, with the 2024 rate for a one bedroom apartment reaching $1,390, a 12.9 percent increase from the previous year.

The gap between income and rent growth is another factor fueling the frustration. Average rent prices have grown at a compound annual rate of 3.94 percent since 1980, compared to wage growth of 4.09 percent, yet the median rent to income ratio for renters in 2026 still sits at 26.87 percent. Roughly 22.4 million renting households currently spend more than 30 percent of their income on rent and utilities, a burden that has also shown up in other viral social media stories this year, including a dating app deception case that drew similar attention to financial strain in everyday life.

Geographic location plays a major role in what renters can expect to pay. In 2025, the District of Columbia reported the highest Fair Market Rent for a one bedroom apartment at $2,056, while Hawaii and California continued to lead in cost for larger units.

States such as West Virginia and South Dakota reported lower Fair Market Rents, though availability and housing quality vary widely. The affordability conversation has also intersected with other consumer spending concerns online, including AI assistants handling online payments, after companies began testing new automated checkout features this year.

The viral video also included a breakdown of rent trends from 2019 to the present, noting that several cities in California saw particularly steep increases during that period.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy