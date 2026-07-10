This ain’t the flex you think it is, one commenter wrote after a woman bragged about designing the U.S. kit

A TikTok video from a woman who says she helped design the U.S. men’s national team’s World Cup jersey has drawn significant backlash instead of the praise she may have expected. The story gained traction when reported by BroBible, which detailed how one designer’s proud moment turned into a viral wave of criticism. Natalie, who posts under the handle @natalievm, shared a video of herself in the stadium stands wearing the striped U.S. jersey while singing the national anthem.

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On screen text in the clip read that no one around her knew she had worked on the U.S. kit design. The claim did not sit well with viewers, and the video went on to rack up 532,400 views along with a steady stream of critical comments. Much of the response focused on the jersey’s color scheme and overall look rather than the moment itself.

This backlash arrives amid a larger conversation surrounding the 2026 World Cup kits. As detailed by US Soccer, the federation and Nike unveiled the new designs on March 16, 2026, in Atlanta, with the goal of unifying all 27 U.S. Soccer National Teams under one visual identity. The collection includes a stars kit, a stripes kit, and a goalkeeper kit tied to the Hollywood Goalkeeper concept introduced in December 2025.

One commenter wrote, “This ain’t the flex you think it is,” while another said they would rather have kept the involvement to themselves. Several other users zeroed in on the color combination, arguing the stripes overwhelmed the design and clashed with more traditional national team looks.

Other reactions were more pointed, with one person calling it among the worst kits they had seen and another suggesting the players may have been stuck choosing between weak options. That commenter added that the team should do better next time. The scrutiny arrived alongside other World Cup storylines making headlines, including a red card reversal controversy that drew criticism from soccer figures and politicians alike.

A few commenters offered more constructive feedback, arguing the stripes made the kit feel overdesigned compared to the simpler looks used by other national teams. Their broader point was that a cleaner color arrangement would have served the jersey better. Social media backlash swirled elsewhere this week too, amid a viral dating app story about people using apps to secure free lodging.

The design process has not been entirely smooth for Nike either. In April, the company acknowledged a flaw involving an unusual bulge near the shoulder seam on several of its 2026 World Cup kits, though it said performance was unaffected.

Nike said in a statement that the aesthetic issue fell short of the standards it holds itself to and that it was working to correct it for players and fans. The company had also worked closely with players before the design’s release, holding workshops and gathering feedback on fabric weight, mobility, and breathability.

Nike later issued instructions to national federations on how to wash and steam the jerseys to reduce the bulge’s appearance. The issue was reportedly more noticeable on other countries’ kits, such as France’s, than on the U.S. version.

BroBible reported reaching out to Natalie for comment on the backlash, but had not received a response at the time of publication.

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