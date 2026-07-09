Woman was rejected by Target for a shelf stocking role, and X is not sure if it has to do with her tattoos, piercings, alt fashion choices, or ADHD

A job applicant recently shared her frustration after being rejected for a shelf stocking role at Target, sparking a heated debate on X about what actually goes into modern hiring decisions. The video, which was shared on the platform by @HistorianUSA1 and was covered by Daily Dot, features the woman expressing her surprise at the outcome while searching for steady employment to help manage her finances.

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In the video, the woman makes her feelings clear regarding the rejection. “I just got rejected from Target. Really? Are you kidding me right now?” she said. “I can’t work at Target. All I want to do is stock shelves for $15 an hour; that’s the bare minimum, and you won’t hire me.” She mentioned that while she has been earning money through content creation, she was specifically seeking out a more traditional job for extra security.

One interesting layer to this story is the applicant’s disclosure of her ADHD. She noted that she possesses strong organizational skills and is reliable, emphasizing, “I’m timely for everything.” It creates a difficult situation when an applicant feels their qualifications are being overlooked or overshadowed by something else.

People on X have been trying to piece together why the rejection might have happened, leading to a divide in opinion

Some users focused on her appearance, citing her tattoos, piercings, and alternative fashion choices as potential factors. One commenter wrote that professionalism remains important in retail workplaces, while another was more critical, claiming employers could have issues with the body modifications they could see in the video.

This woman made a video complaining about the fact that Target didn’t hire her.



It’s not the “job market.” Not ADHD. Not “$15 an hour is too low.”



It’s the face full of piercings, the elongated earlobes stretched out with giant gauges, and the tattoos. That’s the presentation… pic.twitter.com/Rrfat7RUCi — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) July 8, 2026

It is a bit surprising to hear this kind of pushback in the current era, as many retail employees today have visible tattoos and piercings. Other users pointed this out, arguing that the decision likely boiled down to typical hiring metrics like interview performance or communication skills rather than her aesthetic.

When it comes to big retailers, the hiring process is often a black box. Employment decisions generally involve a mix of factors including availability, past experience, specific staffing needs, and background requirements.

While the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission clarifies that employers are prohibited from discriminating against qualified applicants based on disabilities covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act, they also retain broad discretion in how they select their staff. As long as the decision is not based on protected characteristics, companies have a lot of flexibility in who they bring on board.

Target has not issued a public statement regarding this specific application, and the actual reason for the rejection remains unconfirmed. The woman ended her video by reaching out to her audience for perspective. “Is this normal? Have you guys experienced this too?” she said.

Whether this was a matter of her appearance, a mismatch in interview performance, or something else entirely, it highlights how stressful and confusing the job hunt can feel. It is a reminder that even for a role as specific as stocking shelves, there are many moving parts behind the scenes that the candidate never gets to see. We will have to wait and see if any further details emerge, but for now, it remains a point of contention for those watching the discussion unfold on X.

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