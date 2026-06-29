Brazilian influencer tattooed both of her eyes. Now she can only see in black and white, and that’s not the only effect she regrets

Lavinia Mesquita, a Brazilian content creator and tattoo artist, recently went viral after opening up about the life-altering consequences of getting the whites of her eyes tattooed black, as reported by Bored Panda. Known online as Lav Medusa, she shared her story in late May, and it is a sobering look at how a cosmetic choice can spiral into a series of physical and social challenges.

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Mesquita admitted she did it without much thought, comparing the decision to getting a face tattoo. Unfortunately, the aftermath has been nothing short of a nightmare. She has reported that she now sees the world strictly in black and white, likening her vision to that of a dog. She also claims that she can no longer read or write, including basic things like traffic lights or street signs. This loss of function has forced her to rely on friends and family just to navigate her daily life and use her cellphone.

To get a better handle on the medical side of things, it is worth looking at what experts have to say. Dr. Ben LaHood, an ophthalmologist and clinical lecturer based in Adelaide, Australia, explained that while the procedure is intended to impact the outer shell of the eye, things can go wrong quickly. He noted that the sensitive contents of the eye can be permanently damaged if inflammation from the tattoo process affects internal structures or if a needle penetrates the globe.

Beyond the physical health scares, the social repercussions have been brutal for her

While Mesquita mentioned she had the middle part of her eye tattooed in addition to the white portion, which might explain her altered color perception, Dr. LaHood emphasized that the retina is incredibly delicate. If it gets damaged by infection or inflammation, vision loss is a very real risk.

Mesquita has struggled to find a job, a challenge made even harder by the fact that many people view tattoos on the face, neck, and arms as job stoppers. She has also faced a lot of judgment from people who assume she is a satanist or a demon worshipper because of her appearance. This hits her particularly hard because she is an evangelical Christian who values her faith.

She has expressed that the fact that people dislike her appearance really hurts, though some social media users remain skeptical, arguing that someone who chooses to tattoo their eyes shouldn’t be so concerned with public opinion.

Dating has also become a source of frustration for her. She explained that she struggles to flirt because people cannot tell where she is looking. Since her eyes are entirely black, there is no way for others to know if she is focused on them or looking past them.

Perhaps the most heartbreaking part of her story involves her children. Mesquita claims that her appearance scares them, leading to nights where they wake up crying from dreams about her eyes. She says that when she tries to comfort them, they often cry even more. Interestingly, while she didn’t specify the age of her children, her Instagram account shows pictures of a toddler who seems perfectly relaxed in her arms. This contrast between her claims and her social media presence has left many observers with questions, but the emotional toll she describes is clearly significant to her.

She also mentioned the issue of black tears, noting that when she cries, the tears take on the color of the ink. Dr. LaHood explained that this is common in the early stages following a procedure because liquid ink can leak from the injection site. While he has seen this in his own patients, he pointed out that it usually fades. Mesquita, however, claims that the black tears have continued despite frequent crying, and she even asked her viewers if the ink would eventually be washed away. Sadly, the answer is no.

As she looks toward the future, Mesquita has expressed a deep-seated fear that she might lose her vision entirely. She even mentioned that she views her actions as severe enough to secure a place in hell.

While many people in the comments have offered her words of comfort regarding her faith, the situation remains a cautionary tale. Dr. LaHood did note that eye tattooing isn’t always negative; it can be used for legitimate medical purposes, like masking corneal scars or blocking light for people with iris defects. But it is clearly a procedure that carries immense risk.

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