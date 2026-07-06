Balogun red card reversal is too much even for former FIFA prez Sepp Blatter: ‘Football must never become a playground for political power’

The world of international soccer is currently in the middle of a massive firestorm after FIFA decided to reverse a one-game suspension for U.S. striker Folarin Balogun. This decision, which allows the star player to compete in the round-of-16 match against Belgium, has drawn criticism from all corners of the globe. Even former FIFA President Sepp Blatter, who is no stranger to controversies of his own, felt the need to speak out, as reported by The Hill.

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Blatter, who led the organization from 1998 until his removal by the ethics committee, took to X to voice his concerns about the influence of political power on the pitch. “Red cards are not overturned by political phone calls. They are overturned by rules, evidence and independent bodies,” he wrote.

Blatter added, “If a U.S. President intervenes with the FIFA President — and a player is suddenly cleared before a World Cup knockout match — the question is unavoidable: Quo vadis, FIFA?” Using the Latin phrase for where are you going, he made his stance clear that football should never be a playground for political power.

The drama kicked off after Balogun received a red card during the U.S. team’s 2-0 victory against Bosnia-Herzegovina

The incident involved a collision between Balogun and Tarik Muharemović while they were battling for the ball. While the referee initially issued the red card after a review, President Trump confirmed on Monday that he spoke with FIFA President Gianni Infantino about the play. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he asked for a review of the decision, noting, “That wasn’t even an infraction. That was two guys, running full speed, that happened to crash into each other.”

Red cards are not overturned by political phone calls. They are overturned by rules, evidence and independent bodies. If a U.S. President intervenes with the FIFA President — and a player is suddenly cleared before a World Cup knockout match — the question is unavoidable: Quo… — Joseph S Blatter (@SeppBlatter) July 6, 2026

Following the conversation, FIFA’s disciplinary committee announced on Sunday that the one-game ban would be delayed for a probationary period. This move clears the way for Balogun, who currently leads the U.S. squad with three goals, to suit up for the match against Belgium at 8 p.m. EDT Monday at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The Royal Belgian Football Association released a statement saying it was astonished by the reversal, which it argued was in direct contradiction to the tournament rules. Belgian coach Rudi Garcia did not hold back during a news conference, stating, “I didn’t know that at the World Cup, the 5th of July is actually the first of April — it’s April Fools’ Day.” He further emphasized that the team is defending the sport itself, rather than just their own interests. Other figures, such as Norwegian coach Ståle Solbakken, called the reversal a big mistake by FIFA.

Infantino has attempted to distance himself from the decision, stating on Monday that he explained to the president that there was an ongoing legal process involving independent judicial bodies. He noted that he does not sit on the disciplinary committee, which is chaired by Mohammed Al Kamali of the United Arab Emirates and includes 17 other members.

According to Infantino, he respects the autonomy of these bodies, even when he personally disagrees with their findings. “What I always do, however, is respect those decisions and the autonomy of the bodies that make them. Whether we personally like a decision or not is irrelevant,” Infantino added.

Despite these assurances, the situation remains incredibly tense. Critics are pointing to the cozy relationship between Trump and Infantino, noting that the FIFA president previously awarded the U.S. president the organization’s first-ever peace prize. Many observers fear this sets a dangerous precedent. Columnist Nicholas Kristof expressed this sentiment on social media, writing that the move will appear to the world as favoritism and that if the U.S. wins, many will see it as a victory with an asterisk.

Meanwhile, the defense of the move has been equally vocal, often splitting along political lines. Supporters of the president argue that the initial red card was a bad call and that Trump was simply acting as a voice for frustrated American fans. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy suggested that Belgium is looking for “an easy way out,” while Fox News host Will Cain criticized international journalists for “taking a moral high ground.”

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