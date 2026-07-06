Folarin Balogun’s World Cup red card has been controversially overturned by FIFA, and Howard Lutnick reportedly played a big part

Folarin Balogun is officially back on the pitch for the United States after FIFA made the rare decision to overturn his red card suspension. This move followed a four-day lobbying effort that reportedly reached all the way to the Oval Office. The situation has sparked significant backlash from international soccer organizations, with many viewing it as a case of political influence affecting the sport.

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The trouble started on Wednesday, July 1, during the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Balogun received a red card for a tackle that many analysts felt was a harsh call. With a crucial game against Belgium coming up, the stakes were high, and Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House FIFA World Cup Task Force, alerted President Donald Trump to the situation right after the match.

What followed was a coordinated effort involving the highest levels of the U.S. government. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick reportedly played a key role in the behind-the-scenes work to get the decision reversed, according to Politico.

Lutnick’s ties to FIFA leadership shaped the appeal

Lutnick has built an unusually close relationship with FIFA leadership. He recently hosted FIFA President Gianni Infantino in his Commerce Department office, and he was seen sitting next to Infantino during the very match where the red card was issued. Earlier in June, Lutnick attended a private dinner with Infantino and senior adviser Carlos Cordeiro, which reportedly strengthened those ties further.

New: Secretary Lutnick was involved in behind-the-scenes conversations with FIFA to get Balogun’s red-card ban suspended.



Lutnick has developed close ties with FIFA leadership, even attending a dinner in early June with Gianni Infantino, senior adviser Carlos Cordeiro and a… — Sophia Cai (@SophiaCai99) July 5, 2026

President Trump also got involved directly, calling Infantino on Thursday, July 2. The two have reportedly stayed friends for nearly eight years, staying in touch even at times when U.S. government policy clashed with FIFA’s goals. During the call, Trump asked about the specific rules around the red card and the grounds for the suspension. Infantino made no promises, but according to reports, the process was already moving.

As U.S. Soccer’s legal team filed their formal appeal, Giuliani and Lutnick reportedly offered to make White House lawyers available to help with the legal analysis. Officials also reportedly looked into the record of the referee, Raphael Claus, and circulated information about his past officiating controversies to support the case for an appeal.

The result came on Sunday, July 5, when FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee confirmed that Balogun’s one-match suspension was being suspended for a year. President Trump publicly thanked FIFA for “doing what was right and reversing a great injustice.”

The reaction from the international community has been sharp. The Royal Belgian Football Association and UEFA are currently looking into possible ways to challenge the ruling, citing concerns about protecting fair play and the independence of sporting decisions.

FIFA maintains that the decision was made independently by its 18-person disciplinary committee, but the organization has not published a report on the ruling or confirmed whether it was decided by a vote. This lack of transparency, combined with the clear involvement of the White House, has led many to question the integrity of the process. Such controversies are not new, as seen when a missed red card sparked fan fury.

This is a major development for the U.S. team as their World Cup run continues. Trump and Infantino are expected to stand together again when they jointly present the trophy to the winning team on July 19. This aligns with reports that Trump will present the World Cup trophy.

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