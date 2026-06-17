Lionel Messi dominated the World Cup opener in Kansas City, but a controversial dirty play left fans furious over a missed red card

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi’s opening World Cup game in Kansas City on Tuesday was certainly eventful, but not just for his incredible hat-trick. A controversial moment involving a challenge on Algeria defender Aissa Mandi has sparked a huge debate among fans and analysts alike, with many believing Messi should have been sent off.

Recommended Videos

During the match, Messi appeared to step on Mandi’s calf and Achilles area from behind while challenging for possession. The Algerian defender went down in visible discomfort, and while Polish referee Szymon Marciniak called a foul, he didn’t issue any card. What’s even wilder is that the video review officials didn’t intervene either, despite the potential for serious foul play and a red card recommendation.

The incident quickly became a major talking point online. According to 7News, fans were furious and absolutely shocked that no disciplinary action was taken, not even a yellow card. It’s hard to argue with them when you see the replays. “Clearest red card and he didn’t even get a yellow for this even after a VAR check. lmao,” one fan raged. Another commenter pointed out, “Messi just got away with an absolutely disgusting challenge to an Algeria defenders leg.”

Did Messi Deserve a Red Card?

Many supporters argued that any other player would have faced much harsher punishment for a similar challenge. “There’s no way this isn’t a red card. Even Messi himself realised the blunder he made. They didn’t even give him a yellow,” a confused fan said. Another added, “This is a red card offense but there was no yellow card nor var check.” Messi also dealt with some off-field legal hurdles a few months ago.

It definitely feels like a double standard to some, with one fan stating, “Let’s be honest: if anyone else had committed that foul, they’d have been sent off. The only reason Messi stayed on the pitch is because he’s Messi. It was a definite red card.” ESPN analyst Ale Moreno didn’t mince words after the match, firmly stating, “It’s 100% a red card for Lionel Messi. It should’ve been.” He also believes the incident “plays along this narrative that great players get preferential treatment.”

As a Messi fan I must confess he's really been favoured by referee. That's a red card offence! Period! pic.twitter.com/y1CnqFIVfG — RAZOR BLADE (@razorblade300) June 17, 2026

Despite the controversy, Messi went on to deliver a truly dazzling performance. The Argentina captain scored all three goals in a 3-0 victory against Algeria, registering the first World Cup hat-trick of his career. This incredible feat also puts him level with Miroslav Klose as the tournament’s all-time leading scorer with 16 goals. His second goal of the match also saw him draw level with Brazil great Ronaldo on 15 goals across his six World Cup appearances.

Messi even got a bit emotional during the game, wiping away tears on his shirt after his wonderful opener. He later clarified, “Why did I cry? It was something completely unrelated to football. I went through some difficult days, but I’m grateful to the entire delegation and my team-mates because they were always by my side, giving me a lot of strength to help me get through it.”

Leo Messi after the Algeria game: “Why did I cry? It was something completely unrelated to football”



“I went through some difficult days, but I’m grateful to the entire delegation and my team-mates because they were always by my side, giving me a lot of strength to help me get… pic.twitter.com/vIcMPauqn3 — Alex Football (@aal___ex) June 17, 2026

This strong start is a welcome change for Argentina, as their ultimately successful 2022 campaign actually began with a defeat to Saudi Arabia. Considering there were doubts about his fitness after he was substituted early due to muscle fatigue last month, Messi’s hat-trick is a powerful testament to his enduring talent.

He summed up his feelings perfectly, stating, “It makes me very happy to have lived through everything that came my way. What I’m living through now is the cherry on top. I’m very happy and grateful for this wonderful group, I enjoy it so much.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy