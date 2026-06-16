FIFA told Trump he can hand the World Cup trophy to the winning captain, and now the White House says he almost certainly will

The 2026 World Cup final at MetLife Stadium on July 19 may be remembered for more than what happens on the pitch. As detailed by VT, FIFA has cleared President Trump to personally hand the trophy to the winning captain, a move that breaks from standard presentation protocol. Under FIFA rules, the trophy is meant to remain on a plinth and be carried by a member of the winning team onto the podium.

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This would not be the first time Trump has inserted himself into a trophy presentation. At the 2025 Club World Cup, he handed the trophy to Chelsea captain Reece James and remained on the field during the celebrations. The moment drew attention when Chelsea star Cole Palmer appeared visibly puzzled as Trump stood directly in front of him during the ceremony, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino initially attempted to move him away before relenting.

White House sources now say it is highly likely Trump will repeat that approach at the World Cup final. Canadian and Mexican officials are also expected to be present at the closing ceremony, but the decision on whether to hand over the trophy or remain with other executives during the presentation has been left entirely to him.

Trump’s presence at the final is already generating controversy

The World Cup trophy was designed by Italian artist Silvio Gazzaniga in 1971. Standing 36.5cm tall and crafted from 18-karat gold, it weighs approximately 6.175 kilograms, with a hollow interior to keep it manageable for players to lift. Solid gold construction would push the weight to around 80 kilograms. The raw material value of the gold and malachite base sits between $250,000 and $300,000, though its historical significance puts the total valuation at around $20 million.

🚨🇺🇸 𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥: We will see President Donald Trump lift the FIFA World Cup alongside the winners on July 19th. pic.twitter.com/Phmv67L6VU — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) June 16, 2026

FIFA permits only winning players, coaches, and heads of state to handle the bare metal of the trophy without gloves. As a head of state, Trump is technically within those rules. It is also worth noting that the winning nation does not keep the original: FIFA officials reclaim it immediately after the ceremony for security reasons, and the champions are awarded a gold-plated bronze replica to keep permanently.

The original is returned to the FIFA World Football Museum in Zurich. Amid broader scrutiny of Trump on World Cup ticket prices, his expected role in the trophy ceremony has added another layer of discussion around his involvement in the tournament.

Security has been a separate point of contention. Somali referee Omar Artan, widely regarded as one of Africa’s best officials, was denied entry to the United States ahead of the tournament.

Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House task force for the 2026 World Cup, addressed the decision in a statement to Fox, saying that derogatory information, including an association with suspected members of terror organizations, was discovered during a CBP inspection. He stated that the traveler was refused admission under the Immigration and Nationality Act and that the administration would not allow any security threat to enter the country.

Trump did not attend the USMNT’s opening match, a 4-1 victory over Paraguay, with reports around Trump skipping the opening match noting that Secretary of State Marco Rubio led the administration’s presence at the game instead. He is expected to be in attendance for the final at MetLife Stadium on July 19.

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