United States team makes its 2026 World Cup debut on home soil, but President Trump will skip the highly anticipated opening match

President Trump is officially skipping the United States opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, even though the team is set to take the field on home soil. The US Men’s National Team is scheduled to kick off their campaign against Paraguay in Los Angeles on Friday night, a moment that many fans expected the President to witness in person. According to VT, it has been confirmed that the President will not be at the stadium for this highly anticipated opening game.

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Instead, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the administration presence at the match. This decision to skip the event is a notable departure from tradition, as world leaders have historically made it a point to attend their own country’s opening matches. For example, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, was present for the host nation’s opening game in 2022, and Vladimir Putin attended Russia’s first match during the 2018 tournament.

You might be wondering why the President is opting out of such a massive event. Andrew Giuliani, who serves as the CEO of the White House World Cup task force, says it comes down to a matter of logistics. “He’s not going to end up attending the opening game,” Giuliani told TalkSport. “As we’ve said, his scheduling is tight. But I know he’s going to be engaged throughout this World Cup.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio leads White House delegation

While it’s a bit disappointing for fans who wanted to see him in the stands, it sounds like we might see him pop up later on. Giuliani hinted that supporters shouldn’t count out a surprise visit as the tournament progresses. “Expect the unexpected,” he added. “Throughout the course of this tournament, it wouldn’t surprise me if we see him engage more and more with the World Cup.”

President Donald Trump will not be in attendance when the United States opens its World Cup competition against Paraguay on Friday in Inglewood, Calif. https://t.co/MN550qOWax pic.twitter.com/GN0JrFzC0p — SABC News (@SABCNews) June 12, 2026

Even though the President is missing the soccer action in Los Angeles, he is still carving out time for a different kind of sport this weekend. He is planning to host a UFC event at the White House on Saturday evening. This specific weekend holds extra significance, as the gathering is meant to celebrate both his 80th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the United States.

In my opinion, it is not surprising to see him prioritize this, given his long-standing and close relationship with the UFC, which he has supported throughout his political career. The 2026 World Cup is a historic moment because it is the first time the tournament has been jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The energy surrounding the competition is high, but the build-up has certainly faced its share of hurdles.

There have been ongoing concerns regarding ticket prices, and international fans have had to navigate complicated questions about travel requirements and visa restrictions.

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