North Carolina TikToker shows around a self-serve Dollar General in the Appalachia, and the internet is impressed

A completely human-less Dollar General is currently operating in the mountains of North Carolina, and it is drawing a lot of attention for its unique, cashier-less shopping experience. While major companies like Amazon have largely moved away from their own automated retail concepts, this specific store in Banner Elk continues to function as a fully self-serve location.

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The store is situated in a gated community called Eagles Nest, which sits about 3,700 feet above sea level. TikTok creator Destiny Ollis recently filmed a tour of the facility, and her video has already pulled in over 2.2 million views and was covered by BroBible. She highlights the convenience of the setup, noting that shoppers simply enter their card information at the door to gain access. Once you are inside, you can pick up whatever you need and walk out, with the system automatically sending a receipt to your phone.

Ollis explains in her video, “POV: you have a self serve Dollar general [24/7] in the Applachia,” and she points out that the exterior looks more like a small, cozy cottage than a standard retail chain. The interior is remarkably clean and well-stocked, featuring a solid selection of frozen and refrigerated goods. It is open 24/7, which is a top-tier feature for anyone living in that area. She mentions, “Come with me to go to the self-serve Dollar General on Eagles Nest in the Appalachia,” and “And it will send you a receipt via phone,” and “Literally one of the most convenient things ever.”

It is a fascinating look at how technology is changing our daily errands

The technology behind this experience is provided by a startup called AiFi. Instead of making you scan every single item at a kiosk, the store uses computer vision to track your shopping trip in real time. If you look closely at the ceiling in the video, you can see multiple cameras positioned along the aisles. These cameras are smart enough to identify exactly which items you take off the shelf and which shopper is holding them.

Viewers online have reacted with a mix of awe and humor. Many people were surprised by how tidy the store looks compared to typical retail locations. One commenter noted, “But why is it so clean and stocked?” while another joked, “No boxes in the aisles so you have to go through an obstacle course to get to your destination…. I say it’s fake.”

It is clear that the lack of clutter is a major selling point for those tired of navigating messy aisles. However, the store is not for everyone, as some users pointed out that it might feel a bit intimidating to visit alone at night. It is also important to note that this specific location is restricted to the gated community and is not open to the general public.

It is refreshing to see this kind of tech finding a real-world application, even if it is currently limited to a private residential area. While the era of Amazon Go stores has largely passed, the partnership between Dollar General and AiFi shows that the demand for friction-less, automated shopping is still alive and well. If you ever find yourself in that part of North Carolina, it is certainly a unique spot to check out. As Ollis says in her caption, “You’ve gotta come see it and try it out for yourself!”

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