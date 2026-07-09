Video shows homecoming soldier leaving mother mid-hug to lift his partner, and the internet is questioning his choice

A viral video shared on X by @choquei is causing a significant stir after a soldier cut his mother’s embrace short to greet his partner. The clip captures a soldier in uniform arriving at what looks like an airport, where he is immediately met by his mother for a long-awaited reunion, Daily Dot reported.

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The soldier is seen wearing his uniform and cap as he enters the arrival area, surrounded by friends and family. As he begins to hug his mother, his partner, who is wearing a red dress, appears in the background. The soldier quickly breaks away from his mother before the hug is finished and walks over to his partner. He lifts her up and spins her around, a move that clearly catches some of the surrounding family members off guard.

The caption and comments, which were originally in Portuguese and translated by X, show that viewers are deeply divided on the etiquette of the moment. Many people expressed frustration with the soldier, suggesting that he should have finished his moment with his mother before moving on to his partner.

One user wrote, “No one thinks mom should come first in his life,” but they pointed out that since the mother was already there, the abrupt exit felt like “a rude, weird and obvious diss.” Another commenter noted that the issue was not the desire to greet the partner, but the way the mother was essentially abandoned. As they put it, “But the mother was already (…) practically in his arms.”

🚨VEJA: Homem DESVIA da mãe para abraçar primeiro a namorada. pic.twitter.com/xIWv8KrTQg — CHOQUEI (@choquei) July 8, 2026

On the other hand, plenty of people are coming to the soldier’s defense. They argue that as people enter adulthood, the priorities in their lives naturally shift. One person commented, “When a man gets married, his wife becomes his first family,” highlighting the idea that a committed relationship often takes precedence in a person’s life. Those defending the soldier pushed back against the expectation that parents must always be the top priority for a returning veteran.

The reality is that we don’t know the full story here. It is important to remember that the clip does not provide any extra context regarding the man’s history or specific relationship dynamics with either woman. Different cultures place varying levels of importance on the roles of parents and spouses, and this clearly influences how people perceive the video. Some cultures hold parents as a lifelong responsibility, while others prioritize the romantic partner as the primary emotional unit.

Because the identities of the people involved, the specific location, and the circumstances of the deployment remain unknown, we are left to speculate about what actually happened in that moment. It is a classic example of how a few seconds of footage can be interpreted in completely different ways depending on a viewer’s personal perspective. Whether you think the soldier’s actions were perfectly normal or totally dismissive, it is a tough situation to judge without knowing what happened before he arrived at the airport.

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