Woman says her daughter excluded her from grandchild’s birth, and the internet is not sure whose side to take

A mother is currently at the center of an intense debate on X after she posted a video sharing that her daughter excluded her from the birth of her grandchild. The situation has triggered a wave of reactions from users who are deeply divided on whether the mother was treated unfairly or if she is simply overstepping her boundaries.

Recommended Videos

The mother explained in a video shared by @HistorianUSA1 that she and her daughter have maintained a rocky relationship for years, Daily Dot reported. Despite this ongoing tension, the mother offered to have her daughter move into her home during the week of her expected delivery to provide postpartum support. The daughter initially agreed to this arrangement. As the pregnancy progressed to 39 weeks, the mother reached out to check on her daughter, but she was met with silence.

After two days of no communication, the mother received a surprise video call from her daughter, who was already holding the newborn. The mother expressed that she was blindsided by the news because her daughter had previously indicated that labor was not expected for another week or two.

The mother admitted that she felt devastated and disappointed that she could not be there to provide support during the birth

She described the experience as one of the most significant moments of her life, and her inability to participate in the delivery left her feeling deceived. Since the video was posted, it has racked up close to 200,000 views, and the comment section has become a battlefield of conflicting opinions.

Some users believe the daughter was selfish for excluding her mother, especially after the mother offered her home as a place for recovery. However, an overwhelming majority of commenters have sided with the daughter. Many users pointed out that the birth of a child is a private, personal event, and the laboring parent has the ultimate right to choose who is present in the delivery room.

This mom is absolutely devastated 🙁



She and her daughter had a rocky relationship but planned for her to come stay and help with the new baby. Texts every day, countdown to 39 weeks, doctor’s appointment… then radio silence.



Next thing she knows? FaceTime from her daughter… pic.twitter.com/3Or7WQfhrP — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) June 15, 2026

The criticism toward the mother became quite sharp as people analyzed her remarks. One user commented, “Your entitlement is mind-blowing. ‘One of the greatest moments of MY life.’ Seriously..” Another grandmother chimed in to say, “It’s HER moment. Not yours. My daughter has had 3 babies. Her husband was in the operating room with her for all 3 c-sections because that is THEIR baby. It’s not my place. . . Don’t be so selfish.”

These reactions align with medical perspectives on the delivery environment. Dr. Tara Davis, an OB-GYN with Bryn Mawr Women’s Health Associates, has noted in Main Line Health that the primary role of anyone in the delivery room is to provide a calm and supportive atmosphere for the patient. A partner is often the person best suited to hold a leg or offer the necessary reassurance during labor. If the relationship between the mother and daughter was already strained, the daughter may have simply been trying to avoid extra stress during a major medical event.

Other commenters went further, suggesting that the mother’s reaction displayed controlling behavior. One person wrote, “But it was her moment. It seems that you like orchestrating her life for her, which sounds narcissistic, and now with this video it’s proven. It was her day of birth it doesn’t sound as though you were invited. Take the hint, the baby is her child, she is an emancipated adult now!” It is clear that while the mother may have had good intentions, her decision to take the conflict public has only intensified the scrutiny surrounding her role in her daughter’s life.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy