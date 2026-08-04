Hibachi chef put on a show, but one man was there just for the food. The internet debates whether it’s the right kind of restaurant for him to go to

A man recently sparked a heated debate on X after he was filmed repeatedly demanding that a hibachi chef stop performing tricks and simply cook his meal, Daily Dot reported. The footage shows the chef attempting to entertain the table by shaping rice into a heart and using a spatula to make it appear as if the heart is beating, which is a standard part of the dining experience at these types of restaurants. Instead of enjoying the performance, the diner becomes increasingly vocal about his frustration.

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The man in the video is heard saying, “Bra, just cook my food, bra. Oh my god, bra. Bra, cook my food,” while the chef continues the routine. He eventually adds, “Cuh, all that shit you’re doing, cuh, we don’t care.” The situation escalates when the diner tells the chef, “All them tricks and shit, nah, cuh. You’re not even Japanese.”

The caption of the original post on X points out the irony of the situation, noting, “This guy goes to a hibachi restaurant, then starts complaining that the chef is actually doing the hibachi show instead of just cooking the food. If all you wanted was a plate of rice and steak as fast as possible, why even go to hibachi? Half the experience is watching the chef cook right in front of you. Then he starts making comments about the chef not even being Japanese. Some people really go out of their way to make everyone else’s day worse.”

The diner was not interested in the theatrics that usually define a hibachi meal

The internet was predictably split on the matter. Many users sided with the perspective that the performance is a core component of the restaurant’s value. One user compared the diner’s behavior to an irrational complaint, stating, “Going to hibachi and complaining about the show is like ordering pizza and getting mad about the cheese pull.”

This guy goes to a hibachi restaurant, then starts complaining that the chef is actually doing the hibachi show instead of just cooking the food. If all you wanted was a plate of rice and steak as fast as possible, why even go to hibachi? Half the experience is watching the chef… pic.twitter.com/KqzSK0T7Y4 — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) August 3, 2026

Another person wrote, “I’ve seen people at Benihana camped on their phone and not looking at the cook doing all the fun things on the grill. Don’t know why they bother.” On the other hand, a significant number of people expressed that they find this style of dining frustrating. For those who prioritize efficiency over entertainment, the performance can feel like an unnecessary delay.

One commenter mentioned, “Thanks for letting me know! I will never go to a Hibachi restaurant. I want food, not a show.” Another person shared a similar sentiment, adding, “Uncommon opinion: I hate theatric dining and whenever I go to places like this I tell them beforehand to just cook the food without any fluff. The chefs love it.”

It is interesting to see such a divide over what should be a casual dinner. While some diners view the chef’s tricks as a top-tier feature that makes the meal worth the price, others clearly see it as an annoyance that stands in the way of getting their food. Whether you think the man was out of line or just rightfully annoyed by the wait, it is a reminder that dining out is a subjective experience. Depending on your own patience, you might find yourself cheering for the chef or wishing for a faster, no-nonsense service.

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