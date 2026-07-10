John Meredith III’s mother stood before the UIL and explained why her son needed to finish high school near his late father

John Meredith III will not be allowed to play high school football at North Crowley after his appeal to the University Interscholastic League was denied on Thursday. The ruling closes out a lengthy process for the five-star recruit, who is considered the top defensive back in the Class of 2027 and the top-ranked player in the state of Texas. As detailed by BroBible, the decision leaves the Texas commit with just one path left if he wants to play his senior season in state.

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Meredith spent his first three years of high school at Euless Trinity, a program with roughly 2,700 students across grades 10 through 12. He transferred to North Crowley in January for the spring semester, spending the last six months adjusting to his new school before running into an eligibility roadblock tied to a form filled out by his former coach.

Aaron Lineweaver, Meredith’s head coach at Euless Trinity, marked the Prior Athletic Participation Form with the belief that the move was made for athletic reasons, something the state of Texas strictly prohibits. Because of that, the District 11-6A Executive Committee denied Meredith’s request to play at North Crowley, prompting his appeal to the University Interscholastic League, whose Eligibility Standards state that athletes must not have moved or changed schools for athletic purposes.

During the appeal, Meredith’s mother explained that she had recently remarried and moved to a new residence significantly closer to North Crowley than Euless Trinity, citing the shorter drive as a major factor in the decision. She acknowledged that schools in the Crowley, Everman, and Burleson districts sit even closer to the family’s new home, but said North Crowley was chosen because of Meredith’s late father, who passed away in 2021 and lived in the community where Meredith grew up.

Texas commit John Meredith III lost his UIL eligibility appeal, leaving the five-star cornerback ineligible to play varsity athletics at North Crowley.



Read more here: https://t.co/MmZeaD48Ry pic.twitter.com/2KRMr066QZ — Texas HS Football (@texashsfootball) July 10, 2026

“Those other schools, that’s not where John grew up,” his mother said during the appeal, adding that many of Meredith’s childhood friends attend North Crowley and that the family wanted him to spend his final year of high school among the community he grew up in.The appeal was ultimately denied by a 3-2 vote, a difficult outcome for a player who holds 42 scholarship offers and has already committed to Texas. Elsewhere in sports, Brandon Aiyuk’s fallout with the 49ers has drawn its own share of attention this month.

At 6-foot-2.5 and 187 pounds, Meredith is regarded as one of the top overall prospects in the country, having played both offense and defense during his three seasons at Euless Trinity. Interest in football storylines has stayed high all summer, with Fox Sports’ World Cup coverage also drawing scrutiny from viewers amid the ongoing tournament.

Under current UIL rules, Meredith remains eligible only at Euless Trinity, leaving him to either return to his former school or seek eligibility in a different state if he wants to play football in 2026.

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