Fox Sports went to commercial during the World Cup and came back too late, and the backlash was instant

US broadcasters are already facing a wave of backlash just one day into the 2026 World Cup, with fans calling Fox Sports’ coverage both embarrassing and disgusting. As first highlighted by LADbible, during the opening match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City on June 11, Fox Sports cut away to full-screen advertisements during the tournament’s newly introduced mandatory hydration break. Commentators introduced the commercials as being powered by Powerade, but the network returned to the match only after play had already resumed, causing viewers to miss the opening seconds of the action.

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The reaction online was swift. One viewer wrote on X, “Fox Sports was playing so many commercials during the hydration break that the game restarted before they were done. Enough, man. Stop this f—ing nonsense.” Another posted that the practice would ruin the tournament for American audiences, while a third noted the contrast with Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo, which remained on the game throughout the break and also aired Shakira and Nigerian rapper Burna Boy’s opening ceremony performance in full. Fox Sports instead cut to a panel of analysts in a studio in Los Angeles during the ceremony.

The same issue reportedly surfaced during the later match between South Korea and Czechia, with Fox returning to the live feed just seconds before play resumed. Fox Sports did not publicly comment on either the ad strategy or its decision to skip Shakira’s performance.

Fox may have broken FIFA’s own broadcasting rules

The complaints go beyond viewer frustration. FIFA guidelines specify that broadcasters must not begin commercials within 20 seconds of the referee calling a hydration break, and must return to coverage at least 30 seconds before the match resumes.

By missing the first three seconds of resumed play, Fox Sports appears to have fallen out of compliance with those rules. Ticket prices for the tournament have already drawn scrutiny, amid New York City’s effort to secure discounted World Cup tickets for local residents through a deal with FIFA.

World Cup fans fume as Fox commits cardinal sin – and breaks FIFA's rules – in first game of tournament: 'Embarrassing' https://t.co/tdhINNQXC4 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 12, 2026

The hydration breaks themselves are a new and mandatory feature of this year’s competition. FIFA announced in December that all 104 matches would include a three-minute pause midway through each half.

While the stated rationale is player welfare given expected high temperatures, the decision has drawn criticism from some observers who feel the breaks change football’s rhythm and align too closely with commercial interests. Particularly since FIFA explicitly granted broadcasters permission to run ads during the pauses.

The heat concerns behind the policy have some grounding in events from last summer’s Club World Cup, where players including Enzo Fernandez reported feeling dizzy in what were described as dangerous conditions. With the 2026 tournament spread across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, FIFA opted for a uniform approach, mandating the breaks for every match regardless of indoor conditions or local temperatures.

The FBI has also issued warnings ahead of the tournament, noting a wave of fake FIFA websites targeting fans’ bank details. Broadcasters had the choice between a split-screen format and a full cut-away for ads during breaks. Based on the response from fans this week, many would prefer the former, or no interruptions at all.

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