‘I’m a grown a man, boy’: Brandon Aiyuk fires back at Jayden Daniels after a fan’s fourth of july insult

Brandon Aiyuk has accused the San Francisco 49ers of lying to the media and fans as his standoff with the organization intensifies. The wide receiver’s frustration follows the team’s decision to place him on the reserve/left squad list, a move that voids the remaining guarantees on the four-year, 120 million dollar contract he signed in 2024. Aiyuk is 28 years old and has not played for the 49ers since suffering a serious injury.

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As detailed by BroBible, Aiyuk wrote on social media that he will not be reinstating with the team and does not intend to conduct further business with the organization. He claimed he is focused on returning to the field this season and alleged that the 49ers have misrepresented the timeline of his contract dispute. According to Aiyuk, when news broke in November that his guarantees had been voided, the team continued to frame it as a recent decision rather than acknowledging it had been made back in July.

He maintained that he had repeatedly informed the team he would not be returning, citing the severity of his injury and the loss of his contract guarantees. Aiyuk also pushed back on claims about his recovery progress. He said the one-year anniversary of the decision to void his guarantees over missed rehabilitation is approaching, and he alleged the team has footage and GPS data showing he hit recovery markers before his injury that it has not accounted for. The wide receiver argued this data undercuts the team’s stated reasoning for voiding his contract.

The fallout with Jayden Daniels adds a new layer to an already messy split

The outlook for Aiyuk’s career has grown increasingly uncertain. One NFL player representative told A to Z Sports that Aiyuk is likely finished in the league, and that his situation has surpassed the fallout Antonio Brown experienced during his own decline. The representative questioned whether Aiyuk is still training and suggested no team would be willing to bring him into their locker room at this point.

Brandon Aiyuk claims 49ers lied to media, fans in unhinged rant https://t.co/Ln81y5qiaq pic.twitter.com/VLJs8oBg2Y — California Post (@californiapost) July 7, 2026

Beyond the contract dispute, Aiyuk also found himself in a public back and forth with former Arizona State teammate Jayden Daniels. The conflict began on the Fourth of July when a fan approached Daniels at a World Cup match and made a vulgar remark about Aiyuk on camera, saying he had better not throw passes to him next season. Elsewhere in sports, a red card reversal at the World Cup has drawn its own share of controversy this week. Daniels laughed off the fan’s comment, a reaction that did not sit well with Aiyuk.

In an Instagram story tagging Daniels, Aiyuk fired back, writing that he is a grown man and does not answer to anyone else’s rules. He added that Daniels would need to prove himself before Aiyuk took anything he said seriously. The exchange highlighted growing tension between the two players even as both navigate high profile situations of their own, with other public figures also spending the holiday weekend in the spotlight, including Khloe Kardashian’s trip to Idaho with her children over the Fourth of July.

The 49ers’ decision to place Aiyuk on the reserve/left squad list carries significant financial weight. The designation is typically reserved for players who have effectively quit on their team, and it opens the door for the organization to recover bonus money paid to Aiyuk in 2024 and 2025. Under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, teams can claw back bonus money in cases of a forfeitable breach, which includes a player willfully failing to report or play.

That could mean the 49ers pursue Aiyuk’s signing bonus proration along with a significant portion of his 22.855 million dollar option bonus for this year. The team is not required to pursue that money, but given the public nature of the dispute, doing so would not be surprising. Aiyuk technically has five days to return and be reinstated, which could protect a portion of his option bonus, though he has shown no indication he intends to take that step.

Whether this marks the end of Aiyuk’s tenure with the 49ers remains unclear, but the relationship between the wide receiver and the organization appears to have deteriorated beyond repair.

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