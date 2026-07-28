Montana hiker David Cifaldi realized a trekking pole had pierced his side, then he made one remarkable decision that saved his life

A routine climb on Montana’s tallest mountain turned into a life-or-death ordeal when a trekking pole pierced hiker David Cifaldi’s side. Instead of panicking or trying to pull it out, he made one decision that likely saved his life. His calm response stunned even experienced rescuers.

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According to Dexerto, Cifaldi was climbing Granite Peak, Montana’s highest mountain at 12,799 feet, with two friends when he slipped on loose rocks about 10 miles into the climb. What happened next transformed an ordinary hiking trip into an extraordinary survival story.

Most people would have frozen in fear after such an injury. Cifaldi did the opposite. Drawing on his experience as a wound care nurse, he quickly evaluated the situation and made a choice that would guide every step of the difficult journey back down the mountain.

He somehow stayed calm when most people would have panicked

When Cifaldi stood up after the fall, he noticed one trekking pole lying on the ground. The other had pierced his side. His medical training took over almost immediately. After assessing the wound, he determined it was not immediately life-threatening.

I don't know if you consider him lucky or unlucky.



David Cilafdi, a 32-year-old emergency room nurse, was at 11,800 climbing Montana's Granite Peak with 2 friends when he slipped and impaled himself on his trekking pole, through his side.



Cilafdi said that's when his nurse… pic.twitter.com/fJWfD1JIlv — Robbie Mouton (@mcgmouton57) July 27, 2026

That assessment shaped the group’s next move. Instead of removing the pole in the backcountry, where it could have caused severe bleeding or more damage, they decided to leave it in place. Cifaldi and his friends turned around and began the long hike back with the pole still lodged in his body.

One friend used a satellite communicator to alert search and rescue teams. The other remained beside Cifaldi throughout the descent to monitor his condition. The group spent about six and a half hours making their way over rugged terrain before reaching the trailhead.

From there, Cifaldi was taken to a hospital. He was later transferred to Intermountain Health in Billings, where doctors safely removed the trekking pole.

Cifaldi credited his nursing background for helping him stay calm. He said his instincts told him he could make it off the mountain under his own power after confirming the injury was not immediately dangerous.

He also reflected on how narrowly he escaped a far worse outcome. He explained that if the pole had entered just a couple of inches in another direction, the accident could have been fatal.

Cifaldi is now recovering at home and hopes to return to work caring for patients soon. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover his hospital bills, follow-up care, possible surgery, and lost wages during his recovery.

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