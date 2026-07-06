Khloe Kardashian shares her Fourth of July getaway with her kids. Her ex Tristan Thompson also came along for the trip

Khloe Kardashian went to Idaho for the Fourth of July weekend, and she brought her ex Tristan Thompson along to celebrate with their kids. The 42-year-old reality star spent the holiday in Coeur d’Alene, where she was seen watching a local parade with her daughter True, age eight, and son Tatum, age three.

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The family clearly wanted to dress up for the occasion. Khloe wore a red shirt with an American flag and the letters USA on it, along with light blue jeans and brown boots. She added sunglasses and a headband decorated with stars and small streamers. Tristan Thompson was seen nearby in the crowd, wearing a black shirt and a backward cap. At one point during the parade, the former basketball player lifted Tatum onto his shoulders so the toddler could see better.

Khloe later posted several photos from the trip on Instagram, reports the Daily Mail. The pictures showed her smiling with True, Tatum, and other family members, including their cousin Dream Kardashian, age nine. She also shared photos of the food, which included fruit, pasta salad, and a large cake decorated with an American flag. Her caption simply read, “HBD USA.” Although Tristan was there for the trip, he did not appear in any of the photos she posted.

Khloe and Tristan’s relationship has included several breakups and reunions since 2016

This is not the first time Khloe and Tristan have been seen together recently. Khloe celebrated her birthday on June 27, and Tristan also attended that event. The two have a long and complicated history that goes back to 2016. Their daughter True was born in April 2018, and their son Tatum was born through a surrogate on July 28, 2022.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are crushing co-parenting on a long holiday weekend … hanging out together in Idaho with their kids. pic.twitter.com/svrd2WYPHe — TMZ (@TMZ) July 5, 2026

Over the years, the couple has gone through several public breakups and reunions. They first split in 2019 after an incident involving Jordyn Woods became public. They later got back together during the Covid-19 pandemic, then broke up again in June 2021. The Kardashian-Jenner family often shares Father’s Day tributes to dads.

After that second breakup, it came out that Tristan had a child with Maralee Nichols while he was still in a relationship with Khloe. At the time, Tristan apologized to Khloe, saying, “you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you.”

Even with this history, Khloe and Tristan have continued to co-parent their children together. Khloe has spoken openly about their family planning on her podcast, Khloe In Wonder Land. In May, she said that two embryos remain from the batch used to conceive Tatum, and that she owns the rights to those embryos.

Many women feel pressure to justify their child-free choices. In February, Khloe also said she would want to be married before having any more children. For now, the focus for the family appears to be spending time together over the holiday.

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