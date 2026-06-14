‘I have to justify my existence’: A woman shares her frustration with being repeatedly questioned about her choice not to have children

A woman recently shared her frustrations on Reddit about the constant pressure she faces to explain her decision not to have children. Her post appeared on the r/GirlDinnerDiaries subreddit and quickly drew a strong response from the community. She claimed to feel forced to defend her lifestyle every time the topic of children comes up in conversation.

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She alleged that parents frequently bring up the subject without any prompting from her, leaving her feeling judged and exhausted. She also pointed out what she describes as a clear gender gap in how this pressure is applied, claiming that her male childfree friends do not face the same level of questioning that she does. This sense of being singled out as a woman formed a central part of her post.

In her post, she wrote, “I’m childfree, and I constantly feel like I have to justify my existence and my choice. Even worse bc im a woman and none of my male childfree friends deal with this s—, or if they do, it is nowhere NEAR the same extent as me. I never offer this information unprompted. Parents ALWAYS bring up children and ask me when I want them. unprompted. I don’t understand why they do this.”

Reddit users say the pressure to explain a childfree lifestyle falls harder on women than on men

In her post, she listed her personal reasons for not wanting children, including a preference for financial independence, peace, solitude, and the freedom to manage her own time. She also expressed a strong dislike for germs, loud noises, and spending time with other people’s children.

The pressure women face over personal life choices has drawn wider attention online, including a viral story about a daughter who exposed the trad wife life her mother lived without recognition or appreciation. She wrote, “I hate the double standards. I don’t want kids; I never wanted kids, and I don’t like them. Stop trying to force me to like them. i like my money, i like my peace, i like my solitude, i like sleeping in, i like being single, i hate germs, i hate loud noises, i hate spending time with other people’s kids.”

She continued, “i like being able to do what i want when i want, and motherhood to me would be modern day slavery because the only way i would do it is if i was forced to against my will, and f— that s—. No, I don’t want to babysit your kid. I specifically did not have kids ON PURPOSE.” She ended her post on a more measured note, writing, “Just venting. I wish parents were as kind to us childfree people as they expect us to be to them. I wish being childfree was easy.”

According to The Daily Dot, the post drew a large number of responses from other Reddit users, many of whom said they related to her experience. One commenter wrote, “I deal with this constantly. I feel your pain.” Another user wrote, “Not having children is your choice, everyone else can kick rocks. I did not choose to be child free my body did, people assumed I was choosing it so I do understand how often people project their beliefs onto you.”

Another commenter shared a different perspective, writing, “I’m glad you brought this up. I have three children, the two oldest are adults. Both of them have told me from the time they were teenagers that they did not want children. and I 100% supported that. It’s their life, and I want them to be happy.”

The experience of women having their personal concerns dismissed is a pattern that has come up in other contexts online, including a case where a woman’s serious symptoms were brushed off as women’s health issues before a rare cancer diagnosis was finally made.

Notably, some parents also weighed in to agree that questioning someone’s reproductive choices crosses a line. One parent commented, “People do this no matter how many kids you do or don’t have. We JUST had our second and otherwise perfectly reasonable people are like ‘do you want a third?’ And then do not seem impressed when I say no or explain the reasons.”

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