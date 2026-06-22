Kardashian-Jenner family members marked Father’s Day with tributes to Robert Kardashian, Travis Barker, and other dads in their lives

According to People, Kris Jenner marked Father’s Day by sharing a photo collage that highlighted the various father figures within her family. The 70-year-old businesswoman used the holiday to celebrate the men who have shaped the lives of her children and grandchildren, showing appreciation for those currently in their lives and those who have passed away.

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The tribute featured her late husband, Robert Kardashian Sr., the father of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob. It also included her ex, Caitlyn Jenner, with whom she shares daughters Kendall and Kylie. Beyond her immediate family, Kris included the fathers of her grandchildren, such as Kanye West, Travis Scott, and Tristan Thompson.

The collage also featured Scott Disick, who shares three children with Kourtney, along with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and Kris’ partner, Corey Gamble. Kris shared a message alongside the images, writing, “Happy Father’s Day to all of the incredible dads, grandfathers, stepdads, and father figures! Thank you for your love, strength, guidance, support, and for always showing up for the people who love you most.”

Kris Jenner praised her son Rob for his role as a father

She also took a moment to honor her son, Rob, for his dedication to his 9-year-old daughter, Dream. Kourtney wrote, “To my son, Rob. The love, patience, and devotion you give Dream every day makes me so proud. She is so lucky to have you, and I am so lucky to call you my son.”

Other family members shared their own tributes on social media. Kourtney posted a photo of her husband, Travis Barker, on Instagram with the caption, “Baby Daddy,” along with several images of the musician with their son, Rocky.

Khloé chose to honor her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., by sharing a handwritten note on her Instagram Stories. Her message read, “Dear Dad, I still brag about you in the present tense. Always the present tense.”

She also shared old footage of him skiing from November 25, 1995. Kim Kardashian also used the holiday to remember her father, who died in 2003. She shared several handwritten cards she had given him as a child, noting that he had kept every one of them.

One card from 2002, when Kim was 22, thanked him for his support and for their work together. Another card, likely from when she was younger, was a simple note that read, “Happy Father’s Day, Love Kimberly.” Kim has also been in the headlines recently for debuting a new Marilyn Monroe-inspired hairstyle.

Kim’s personal life has drawn attention too, including rumors about her relationship with Lewis Hamilton following his recent public actions. Kris closed her Father’s Day post by wishing all fathers a day filled with love from the people who matter most to them.

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