Kim Kardashian’s new Marilyn Monroe inspired bob comes years after she said she still regrets her hair from the 2022 Met Gala look

Kim Kardashian has debuted a platinum blonde bob that nods to the style of Marilyn Monroe. The reality star showed off the new haircut by posting a series of photos on her Instagram page. Before the official reveal, People reveals that the SKIMS founder was seen out in Beverly Hills, California. She paired the new haircut with a sleek trench coat, oversized wraparound sunglasses, a Gucci purse, and matching heels.

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The look is a big change from her longer hairstyles and gives off a more polished, structured feel. People close to Kim seem to like the change. Her Instagram post quickly filled up with supportive comments from friends and family. Her sister Khloé Kardashian wrote, “Sexy time!!!!” and added, “Super into this.”

This is not the first time Kim has taken style cues from Marilyn Monroe. On May 2, 2022, she wore the famous Jean Louis gown that Monroe once wore to sing to President John F. Kennedy. The dress got a lot of attention, but the hair was also a big part of the overall look. At the time, Kim dyed her hair blonde and pulled it back into a slicked bun.

Family and friends react to the new look on Instagram

Other celebrities reacted to Kim’s new look. Her All’s Fair costar Niecy Nash posted several heart-eyed emojis, while La La Anthony wrote, “Love this 😍😍😍😍.” The warm reaction comes as Kim has also faced recent romance rumors with Lewis Hamilton, keeping her personal life in the spotlight alongside her new look.

Kim Kardashian Debuts Marilyn Monroe-Inspired Platinum Bob https://t.co/PQHrY3dhsd — People (@people) June 21, 2026

Even though that 2022 appearance got a lot of attention, Kim has talked openly about being unhappy with how her hair turned out that night. In a TikTok video posted on May 8, she talked about the experience with her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, and her hairstylist, Chris Appleton.

The conversation became a playful argument about who was to blame for the final result. Dedivanovic said, “He’s talking about the Marilyn look,” referring to Appleton. He then joked, “He’s like, ‘Remember the liner?’ I’m like, ‘B—-, remember the hair?’ “

Kim quickly gave her own side of the story. She told them, “It was all about the hair. It was all about the hair, I’ll fight you on that until the day I die.” She said she still thinks about that styling choice about once a week. This is not the only past chapter Kim has revisited lately, as she also recently opened up about her engagement ring from her marriage to Kris Humphries.

According to Kim, her team was stretched thin at the time because they were working on looks for every member of her family. She explained, “I think about it once a week. It was that we had too much going on. You were doing every [Kardashian] family member, we weren’t focused.”

Kim also said she was warned ahead of time about copying Monroe’s hairstyle too closely. She recalled, “Everyone was telling me, ‘Don’t do Marilyn hair, because you’ll look like a wax figure of hers.’ ” Looking back at a photo from that night, she was direct about how she felt, saying, “Everyone f—ed up here, let’s just say that.”

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