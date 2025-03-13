Kim Kardashian Makes Shocking Statement About Kris Humphries’ Engagement Ring and Their Divorce

During a recent episode of The Kardashians that aired on Thursday, Kim Kardashian took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reminiscing about her past engagement rings while attending a lavish celebration in Mumbai. The event, which marked the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, drew attention despite the Kardashian family having no prior ties to the couple. Kim was joined by her sister Khloé and renowned jeweler Lorraine Schwartz at the extravagant affair.

Recommended Videos

As the three enjoyed the luxurious atmosphere, Kim found herself reflecting on her romantic history, musing, “I wonder what my next ring shape will be, for my last and final hurrah.” This thought came as she revisited memories of her engagements and marriages to Damon Thomas, Kris Humphries, and Kanye West. She spoke fondly of her very first engagement ring, a “cushion cut, 14 carat” piece, which she admitted she still owns to this day.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion

Kardashian specifically recalled her engagement to Humphries, sharing details about the “20-carat emerald-cut sparkler” gifted to her by Schwartz. However, during their divorce proceedings, she was forced to return the ring, stating, “I was pregnant with North, still married to him and in order to divorce him, he said I had to give him the ring in my divorce. That I bought.” Schwartz added that Kim “getting rid of that” was probably for the best, but Kardashian expressed a desire to have kept it as part of her collection.

Kardashian also addressed her engagement ring from West, which she described as the only piece of jewelry she didn’t have with her during the infamous 2016 robbery in Paris. “He goes, ‘Don’t you ever wear both of your rings at the same time. Are you looking to get robbed?’” Kardashian recalled. She left her original engagement ring behind, noting its significance: “That one I’m gonna give to Northie, because she was with me when I got engaged.”

The emotional tone of the conversation was lightened by Khloé, who quipped, “I was with you when you got engaged… What do I get?”

Fans might recall that when Kim and Kris Humphries split, reports initially claimed that Humphries had purchased the ring. However, Kim revealed a twist: her prenuptial agreement included a clause allowing her to buy the ring back from him at its original price. That deal never materialized, though. Instead, Humphries later auctioned off the ring, which was initially valued at $2 million, for $749,000.

Source: TooFab

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy