At a rally in Corpus Christi, Texas, Donald Trump brought up a proposed $5,000 payment he has called the Trump Dividend. He talked about the idea while addressing crowds at political campaign and midterm events. The focus turned to how people could use the money.

He told listeners the funds would need to be spent inside the country. Florida came up as a place to visit, along with other spots he described as great. He also invited people to stop by his Mar-a-Lago property.

Trump said, “But the only caveat is that the Trump dividend, it has, you have to spend the money in the United States. Go to Florida. Go to any one of our great places. You could even come to Mar-a-Lago. You’ll be my guest. The problem is that for $5,000 the most you’ll be able to buy is a hamburger and maybe a small dessert. I’m not even sure you could buy that! No, don’t go there. It’s not a good place if you’re price conscious.”

The $5,000 idea first surfaced as a pledge tied to the midterms. Trump said every American adult would receive the amount if Republicans hold onto the House and Senate. He delivered that message at the GOP midterm convention in Dallas last month.

Trump gets regular people. People like Obama don’t get it. We want to spend $5,000 on hamburgers at Mar a Lago and want the White House to look like Saddam Hussein’s Cheesecake Factory. We don’t care about 30% increases on gas prices or healthcare. — The Voice of Reason (@ReasonedVoice74) October 27, 2026

“If the Republicans win, you win with us and you get $5,000,” he told the audience, according to AP News. He named it the Trump Dividend. He compared the checks to the way a company shares profits with its owners. He pointed to what he called the country’s economic strength and success as the reason.

The plan would most likely run more than $1 trillion. Congress would have to approve it. It would also add to the nearly $1.8 trillion yearly budget deficit and to worries about inflation.

Vice President JD Vance spoke within an hour and appeared to scale back parts of the idea. He suggested the money would not reach wealthy people. He also said tariff collections could cover the cost. The size of the proposed payments is far larger than the tariff revenue the U.S. has collected under its protectionist policies.

Trump’s 2024 win rested in large part on a promise to cut grocery, gas, and other prices starting on day one. Those costs have kept rising instead. The climb can be attributed largely to the war in Iran, which drove fuel prices up. The US annual inflation rate rose to 3.7% in September 2026, up from 3.4% in each of the previous two months and exceeding market expectations of 3.6%.

He has previously brushed off “affordability” as a political message. He has called it a phrase made up by Democratic consultants to criticize his presidency. Trump also sparked controversy when he said he doesn’t think about Americans’ finances.

The Mar-a-Lago remarks quickly drew online comments, set against ongoing worries about prices and living costs. Some users zeroed in on the crowd’s reaction and the prices Trump mentioned.

One person described the audience laughing at the limits of the $5,000. They wrote, “And they laugh. They laugh as he tells them they can’t even afford a hamburger and small desert for $5k at his club. Tf is wrong with these people?”

Another commentator sarcastically wrote, “Trump gets regular people. People like Obama don’t get it. We want to spend $5,000 on hamburgers at Mar a Lago and want the White House to look like Saddam Hussein’s Cheesecake Factory. We don’t care about 30% increases on gas prices or healthcare.”

Others saw the supporters as missing an insult. One wrote, “The MAGA cult is really stupid. They can’t even understand when they are being insulted.” Another framed it as a billionaire mocking average workers and said the people involved are out of touch.

One more comment focused on the resort’s pricing and taxpayer money. The person wrote, “Here, Trump is telling his cult that he enriches himself by hosting over priced events and charging tax payers at his own property and their laughing and will talk about how he doesn’t even collect a pay cheque!”

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