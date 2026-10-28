A customer says he paid his restaurant bill with Apple Pay, then got an alert saying ‘the server charged you double’ on the tip

A recent TikTok video is highlighting a frustrating situation for diners, as one man shared how an Apple Pay notification helped him catch an alleged double charge on his tip. The story gained traction when reported by BroBible.

Jared Douglas, known as @jdouglas.film on TikTok, posted a short video that has since drawn over half a million views. He recounted using Apple Pay to settle his bill at a restaurant, and a payment notification popped up on his phone while he was still in the establishment. That’s when he realized the server had allegedly doubled the tip he intended to leave without his permission.

Douglas used on-screen text in his video to explain the situation, writing, “POV you just got an Apple Pay notification that the server charged you double what you put down for the tip.” He then added, “So you’re about to notify them they’re going to pay you back.”

Catching it at the table makes the refund a lot easier

Diners who notice an overcharge while still at the restaurant are best off speaking to the staff in person. In the best-case scenario, the restaurant will process a refund right then and there.

If the charge is discovered later, the customer should call the restaurant directly to try to resolve the problem over the phone, as My Bank Tracker shares. Staff should be able to issue a refund that way, though a visit in person may be needed if not. If the restaurant becomes difficult or uncooperative, the next step is to submit a dispute with the bank.

Mistakes can happen, especially in fast-paced, high-stress restaurant environments. However, if a tip was intentionally overcharged, a police report can be filed against the restaurant. A report creates an official record of the incident, which can support a credit card dispute and could lead to a larger investigation if there is a pattern of reports against a specific establishment.

Other viewers in the comments section of Douglas’s TikTok shared their own similar incidents. One commenter wrote, “I don’t even let them fix their mistake anymore. I just call the cops and press charges for credit card fraud. What the restaurant will do as an apology is they’ll take care of your whole dinner or give you a gift card so you come back.”

Another person added, “My server took my card for tap to pay and picked their own tip without asking.” Someone else chimed in, “I got an entire bar shut down by the TABC because a bartender did this to my friends and I.”

Service workers also weighed in, offering their perspective. One server commented, “As a server/bartender this is just crazy, even if the tip isn’t good, it’s not worth losing your job when there’s more money to be made.” Another urged customers to contact the restaurant, writing, “Please just call the restaurant to remedy the situation. I promise they will give your $ back. Don’t punish all servers for one’s mistake.”

A third server offered blunter advice, saying, “As a server, just take what you’ve been tipped and be grateful.” Tipping disputes have sparked similar debates on TikTok, including one over a server’s 22-cent tip.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the restaurant’s side of the story, as this originates solely from Douglas’s TikTok video.

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