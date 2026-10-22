A longtime server watched a customer pay almost all of a $75 bill by card, then walked over to the table and found her 22-cent tip

A server recently took to TikTok to vent her frustration after a customer left her a 22-cent tip on a $75 bill, sparking a debate about whether a tiny tip is more insulting than no tip at all. The story gained traction when reported by BroBible.

Jenn Kelson, known as @jlkelson78 on TikTok, shared a video showing a tablet indicating the customer had just $0.13 left to pay, with a quarter resting in front of it. “Thank you for your generosity, it was a pleasure serving you. I promise to give you the service this tip deserves next time,” she wrote sarcastically in the video’s overlay text.

In the caption, Kelson explained that the customer paid all but $0.13 with a credit card and left the remaining change, which amounted to 22 cents, as her tip. As a longtime server, she said she would remember that face and adjust her service accordingly.

Most Americans still say they always tip their server

A 2025 Bankrate survey found that 63% of Americans hold at least one negative view about tipping. The same survey showed that 41% of people believe “tipping culture has gotten out of control,” and a similar number think employers should pay their workers more instead of having them rely on tips.

That fatigue appears to come from a couple of places, as more businesses are asking for tips, even for quick counter service. Suggested tip percentages also seem to be climbing, often showing 30% as an option, sometimes with the “no tip” button hidden away.

Despite that frustration, a 2023 Pew Research survey found that 81% of respondents always tip their restaurant servers. Another 11% said they do it often.

There is no single, universally agreed-upon answer on how much to tip anymore. The old standard used to be 15% to 20%, but many people now feel those numbers are too low, and experts generally agree that around 20% is a standard tip for a server.

That figure can change, with customers tipping more for a large group or exceptional service, or less when picking up an order from a kiosk. Still, it is recommended to tip a minimum of 18% of the pretax bill at a restaurant, no matter the service situation.

On Reddit’s r/ServerLife, many servers claimed that small tips, like loose change, are more insulting than getting nothing at all. One user wrote, “Change is definitely more offensive to me than no tip,” while another said, “I’ve always found really poor tips, loose change included, to be more insulting for sure.”

Some even claimed they would run out to the parking lot and loudly give the change back to customers, saying, “Hey you left your change!” Another server recently shared a wedding party’s $38 tip on a $500 bill.

Not everyone agrees with that take. In a different Reddit thread, one user wrote, “It’s all money. I think most servers have a change jar that they turn into their bank every couple of months,” while another said, “I wouldn’t care. It all spends the same.”

The comments under Kelson’s video largely sided with her, with one highly favorited comment calling it “Wayyy more disrespectful than no tip.” Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the customer’s side of the story, as this originates solely from Kelson’s TikTok video.

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