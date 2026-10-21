A server reportedly missed the Oklahoma Sooners versus Texas Longhorns game to work a shift where a 12-person wedding welcome party left her with a total tip of only $38. The server, who goes by the name Jo and uses the handle @mydearest.jo, shared her frustration in a video she titled “ABSOLUTE WORST DECISION EVER” after the group ran up a $500 bill.

As reported by Daily Dot, the situation became messy because the guests chose to tip individually instead of coming to a group agreement. Jo explained that the total tip amount was $38, which fell well short of the standard 20% gratuity she expected for a party of that size. She mentioned, “If you don’t know tipping math, that should have been a hundred-dollar tip,” and noted that only four customers out of the entire group actually left anything extra.

Missing the big game was a huge personal letdown for Jo. She had specifically asked her manager to work that shift a week earlier, fully expecting the Oklahoma Sooners to lose. When the team actually won, it only added to her annoyance about the entire evening.

Jo says she has thought about quitting in the past

Jo likes her job, but she admitted this experience reminded her why she had thought about quitting in the past. Having to handle so many drink orders for a large group only to be rewarded with such a small amount makes the work feel thankless.

The story sparked a heated conversation about how tipping works in the United States. Many people view 20% as the standard, but others think the amount should depend on the quality of service. One person shared their scale, noting they tip 10% if their drink is full, 15% if they avoid wait times, and 20% for excellent service.

Not everyone agreed with the idea of percentage-based tipping. Another commenter argued against the current system entirely, stating that restaurant workers should not have to depend on the generosity of customers to earn a living wage. They believe employers should handle the pay instead of passing that burden onto guests.

On the other side of the debate, some people are much more generous with their money. One commenter mentioned they usually leave tips between 30 and 40%. They even shared a story about leaving a $20 tip at a pizza shop where their daughter worked. This person offered some advice to Jo by saying, “You will always deal with difficult people. Sometimes you just have to laugh and move on.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the wedding guests’ side of the story, as this account originates solely from Jo’s TikTok video.

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