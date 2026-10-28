A woman is claiming that customers who use the Chick-fil-A mobile app or website might be owed hundreds of dollars, and attorneys are actively looking for people to join ongoing legal efforts. The claim gained traction when it was highlighted by BroBible.

TikTok user @reecey.sid recently shared a video, which has drawn over a million views, stating that Chick-fil-A is facing a lawsuit. She alleges that anyone who has ever placed an order through the chain’s mobile app or website is owed “around $200.”

The TikToker claims the lawsuit stems from deceptive pricing, where in-app prices were supposedly much higher than in-store prices without clear disclosure. “They made millions of dollars off of these small hidden price changes,” she says, encouraging viewers to “file for this lawsuit,” which she believes might pay out in a “couple of months.”

The $200 figure doesn’t hold up, but the legal efforts are real

While the TikToker’s details aren’t entirely accurate, there is some truth to the idea that customers might be entitled to money. A 2022 lawsuit alleged that Chick-fil-A advertised free or inexpensive delivery but then charged more for those orders. Chick-fil-A settled that case without admitting any wrongdoing, and claims can no longer be made for it.

Other legal efforts are currently underway. A law firm advertised on the same site the TikToker mentioned is actively seeking claimants and alleges that “Chick-fil-A engages in deceptive pricing presentation practices which violate consumer protection laws in several states.”

These claims suggest that Chick-fil-A might be breaking consumer-protection laws with how it presents and assesses mandatory charges, like delivery fees, service fees, and small order fees. It’s also alleged that the Chick-fil-A app may pre-select a tip without customers knowingly choosing one, leading to people paying amounts they didn’t authorize.

Another attorney investigation similarly claims that “Chick-fil-A may be adding surprise fees to online orders, misleading customers about the true cost of their purchase until the very end of the checkout process.” Frustration over surprise charges has also surfaced elsewhere online, including a viral restaurant receipt with extra fees.

Whether customers are actually entitled to $200 remains unclear. These are ongoing investigations, which means there aren’t any publicly announced payouts yet, nor is there a public plan to pay people out. The TikToker’s claim of “around $200” isn’t supported by any current information, and neither the amount nor the timing of any potential payment has been established.

Many users in the comments section of the TikTok video shared their own experiences with the app. One commenter said, “I only order chick fil a thru the app. The lines are crazy.” Another exclaimed, “I KNEW I WASNT CRAZY!!! $16 for a grilled sandwich seemed way too much!! Then I’d order in store and it would be like $11.”

Others simply voiced general frustrations with the chain. One user wrote, “I’m just tired of my large fry being the size of a small.” Someone else pointed out a rewards quirk, saying, “Also, if you’re using rewards points and it says redeem the whole meal for 2500 points. If you redeem each individual item it’s like 400 or 500 points less.”

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