A mom says she saw photos of her kid on a neighbor’s fridge, then the girl’s dad showed up at her door and said ‘I need you to tell my kid no’

A mother who declined a playdate for her daughter says the other child’s father showed up at her door and asked her to explain her refusal directly to his kid. The TikToker, who posts as @zabegill85, described the “weird situation” in a TikTok video that has drawn more than 12 million views.

As detailed by The Daily Dot, the families first crossed paths at a birthday party about a year and a half earlier, when the TikToker realized the other family lived only a couple of houses away. She said the condition of their house made her uneasy at the party, clarifying, “And I don’t mean messy. I mean dirty.”

Still, she acknowledged that people live in different circumstances, and since the kids enjoyed themselves, they stayed for the whole party. She also noticed drawings, artwork, and photographs involving her child displayed on the family’s refrigerator, which surprised her given that the household had about five children.

The father’s request at the door left her even more uneasy

The two girls later started riding the same school bus, and her child suggested they play together sometime. According to the TikToker, the other family apparently took that as an invitation to play that very day.

She said the girl’s father called twice and then texted shortly after school, saying he understood the children were playing together and wanted to check before sending his 5-year-old over. She explained that a school night didn’t work for her family and suggested a weekend instead.

Neither parent followed up to set a weekend date, and the TikToker said she remained uncomfortable with her child visiting their house. About an hour after school, she heard loud knocking and opened the door to find the father with his daughter and another child, unannounced.

The father acknowledged it wasn’t the weekend but still asked if the children could play, telling her, “It’s breaking her heart that you’re not allowing this to happen.” When she declined again, explaining it was a school night and her own mother was visiting, he replied, “Well, then I need you to tell my kid no.”

She said she greeted the girl, explained it wasn’t a good time, and offered to let her child come say hello. Although the father repeatedly said he wasn’t trying to pressure her, the encounter left her feeling even more uncomfortable, and she said she has a “mama gut feeling like something isn’t right.”

One commenter suggested a boundary that keeps the friendship going, writing, “I’m sorry, but I am not comfortable with my daughter going to your house. However, your daughter can come here this weekend for a play date.” Another urged her to trust her instincts, writing, “He wants your child to come over. Listen to your intuition it’s never wrong.”

A third commenter focused on the unannounced visit, writing, “The idea now that you set a boundary and he did not honor it and was pushy.” Unannounced visits from neighbors have drawn strong reactions on TikTok, including one where a neighbor stormed into a man’s garage.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the father’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from @zabegill85’s TikTok video.

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