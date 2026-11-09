A TikTok video showed a young man working on motorcycles in an open garage at night when a neighbor walked in and started a loud argument. The TikTok video is captioned “Wyd in this situation?” On-screen text of the video read “Minding my business when…”

The young man appeared to be kneeling beside a red motorcycle and using a tool on it. A blue motorcycle and a white car sat nearby in the garage. A man in a dark jacket and jeans walked in from the driveway with his and said, “This needs to stop tonight. I’m sick and tired of this.” He also appeared to throw a water bottle at the young man.

The young man stood up and asked, “Do I know you?” The man replied: I’m your neighbor. I’m your neighbor of over a year, listening to this.” The young man asked, “Is this serious?” The neighbor replied that it was inconsiderate to do the work at 7:30. The young man said, “It’s 7:30. Isn’t the noise ordinance like 10?” The neighbor answered, “So what? It’s just inconsiderate.”

The neighbor continued the argument and issued a police warning

The neighbor then pointed toward the motorcycles and said, “I know it’s nice that your daddy bought you all these bikes and you don’t have to work a day in your life, but some of us, we have to wake up tomorrow morning early, and we have to go to work. Okay? We have kids. You need to knock this off. I’m done with it.”

The young man stood and listened while holding a tool. The neighbor added, “All right, this is the last time I’ll be hearing this. If I hear it again, I’m calling the cops.” The young man responded, “All right, that’s fine. Cops are here again. All right, see what they have to say.”

The neighbor went on, “Your daddy should have raised you better. If I hear it again, mark my words, I’m calling the cops.” The young man replied, “All right, that’s fine. You can call the cops. All right, let’s see what happens.” The neighbor made a dismissive sound as the clip ended. Noise complaints between neighbors often divide viewers, like when a noise complaint sparked a Karen debate in Colorado.

Viewers shared mixed reactions in the comments. One person suggested a simple fix and wrote, “Just close the garage door – end of story.” Another asked, “Was throwing the drink at him necessary?” A different commenter said, “He’s not wrong tho,” while someone else stated, “I’m on the neighbors side.”

One viewer praised the young man’s response and wrote, “Self control level 100 – your PARENTS raised you VERY well.” Another claimed the neighbor’s actions crossed a line and wrote, “That was Trespassing and assault and possibly unlawful entry.” A final comment read, “Hope you charged him with assault!”

The poster wrote in a comment reply, “I ended up calling the cops on him.” As of the time of writing, no further updates or additional videos about the incident had appeared from the account.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy