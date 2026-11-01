Two-time Olympian and European champion Ciara Mageean died on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at the age of 34, just weeks after marrying her longtime partner. Her family confirmed her death in a statement shared on her Instagram account, as reported by Sky Sports and LadBible.

“At 6:30 AM this morning, Ciara lost her battle with cancer surrounded by her loved ones. A beloved daughter, sister, wife, friend and inspiration to so many, she will be deeply missed,” the statement read. Mageean, who was from Portaferry, County Down, in Northern Ireland, announced her bowel cancer diagnosis in July 2025 and later shared that the disease was at stage four.

Mageean married Thomas Moran at Darver Castle in County Louth on October 12. Her wedding photographer, John Gillooley, said he was “utterly devastated” by the news. “I just knew her as a bride who was going to celebrate her wedding to the man she loved more than anyone and to throw a big party for her best friends and family and nothing was going to stop her,” he wrote.

Her record on the track speaks for itself

Despite her diagnosis, Mageean often spoke about “continuing to find the joy in everyday” and said she was grateful for a career “that many others didn’t get to have.” Earlier this year, she published her memoir, My Greatest Race.

The Irish Olympian and European champion has died aged 34. Read: https://t.co/PiKiNyZO2U pic.twitter.com/gDmVRu5aCR — The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) November 1, 2026

Mageean represented Ireland at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She won the European 1500m title in Rome in 2024, adding to her European silver in 2022 and bronze in 2016, and finished fourth at the 2023 World Championships.

Competing for Northern Ireland, she won silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. She set national records over 800m, 1,000m, 1500m, and the mile, and was named the 2022 Athletics Ireland Athlete of the Year. An Achilles tendon injury kept her out of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Athletics Ireland said Mageean “was a much-loved and inspirational figure who touched the lives of so many.” The Olympic Federation of Ireland said, “The country has lost a hero.” Her death came days after Patrick Stewart’s passing at 86.

Fellow athletes also paid tribute. Australian Olympic 1500m silver medallist Jess Hull wrote, “Just the most beautiful person in every way imaginable. You will be so missed, our hearts and love are with Tommy and your family.” Jake Wightman, the 2022 world 1500m champion, called her “a real bright light from our sport.”

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill said, “Beyond the medals, records and sporting accolades, Ciara will be remembered for her warmth, courage and tremendous strength of character.” Taoiseach Micheál Martin wrote on X that he was “deeply saddened” and extended his sympathies to her husband, Thomas, and her family.

Tánaiste Simon Harris said, “Ciara was an inspiration to us all on the track, but the courage and honesty with which she spoke about her cancer diagnosis touched so many people.” Minister for Sport Charlie McConalogue added that “even as she won races around the globe she remained incredibly connected to her own people in Portaferry.”

SDLP Councillor Joe Boyle, a close family friend who attended her wedding, said, “Portaferry is devastated by the loss. Ciara was an extraordinary ambassador for our town. No matter how far her talent took her, she never forgot where she came from.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy