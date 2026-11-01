A man kept hearing a noise behind his wall, so he finally cut into the drywall, and what he pulled out was still alive

A TikTok and Instagram post recently captured the attention of more than 10 million people and got many talking about the “cat distribution system.” The poster was paralegal and pet mom Destiny Poppell (destinypoppell), who recorded the moment her fiancé pulled out his tools because he “kept hearing something in the walls.”

In the short video, Poppell’s fiancé crouches down by a wall with a hammer, crowbar, and box cutters. He cuts a small square section of the wall, carefully pulls the piece away, and leans down to look through the gap. The video then zooms in to show a small kitten emerge from the hole, and Poppell’s fiancé gently coaxes it out, picks it up for a cuddle, and smiles at the camera.

Two responses seemed to dominate the comments section. Some users demanded the kitten be named after the wall, suggesting “WALL-E” or “Wally.” Others asked if a kitten could pop out of their wall too, with one person joking, “The cat distribution system is getting a little aggressive.”

One user wrote, “The wall barely had to push. Natural birth. Way to go!! Beautiful baby.” Another wrote, “These landlords will paint over anything nowadays.” When a TikToker posted a picture of holes in their ceiling with the note, “I’ve cut 47 holes in my wall. No kittens,” Poppell responded, “He had to upgrade to premium level for that prize.”

Cats, especially kittens, are naturally curious and driven to explore their surroundings, a trait tied to their history as hunters, according to Furry Friends. That curiosity can lead them into tight spaces, which is likely how this kitten ended up behind the wall.

Kittens aren’t the only animals that end up inside walls and ceilings, as one woman found after she heard scratching for three months and assumed it was a ghost. On TikTok, one user noted, “Has to be more in the attic!” Poppell confirmed that there were, along with their mother.

As for her fiancé’s turn as a rescuer, Poppell noted in her caption: “Not all heroes wear capes!” Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify how the kitten ended up in the wall, as this account originates solely from Poppell’s TikTok and Instagram posts.

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