A mom loved the lip balm a medical group handed out at a trunk-or-treat so much she went back for more, then saw white sunblock on her lips

A Texas mom recently found herself in a hilarious predicament after a trip to a candy-less trunk-or-treat event left her walking around with bright white sunblock smeared across her lips. Natalie Drue (nataliemeansnice) shared her experience on TikTok, and the video has already racked up over three million views.

In the video, Drue keeps the camera angled upward to show only her eyes and forehead while she explains the situation. She says, “So my daughter and I just went to a candy-less truck or treat. This medical group handed out these lip balms, and I was like, ooh, that looks like a bada– lip balm. Amazing.” She said that while her daughter was playing, she applied the balm and described it as hydrating with a nice scent.

She said she was so impressed that she went back to the table to ask for a second one before heading to her car. Drue shared, “Got all the way to the car, looked in the mirror and…” At this point, she flipped the camera down to show a white substance on her lips. “[I] look closer, and then it tells me, sunblock and lip balm.” She explained that the side she used was the sunblock, and the other was the lip balm. “It’s a cool product,” Drue said. “Um, but, yeah, that’s not the lip balm.”

Viewers could not get over the reveal

The comments section was filled with jokes, with one user dropping a festive note, writing, “They really said trick or treat.” Another shared, “nothing could have prepared me for the reveal. diva down.” Others found the staff member’s involvement particularly funny, with one person noting, “And her giving you another one is diabolically funny.” Some wondered why no one said anything to Drue. One user admitted, “I would have peed myself laughing at you while trying to tell you.”

Trunk-or-treating has become a popular alternative to traditional door-to-door candy collecting. According to Spirit Halloween, these events involve communities gathering in parking lots where participants decorate their vehicles and provide treats or games for kids. They’re often held at schools or community centers throughout October.

The site noted that organizers typically focus on securing a location, choosing a date, and getting creative with themes like circuses, sharks, or aliens. Halloween customs can stir neighborhood drama too, as one community found when its HOA tried to gatekeep Halloween from kids in nearby areas.

While many viewers were amused, some wondered why there was no candy at a Halloween event at all. As one person noted, “A candyless trunk or treat sounds evil.”

The experience left Drue fairly embarrassed. As she noted in her caption: “i literally talked to DOZENS of people. so confidently. brb, never leaving the house again.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the medical group’s response, as this account originates solely from Drue’s TikTok video.

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