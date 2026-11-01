A 20-year-old Walmart worker told police he stabbed a co-worker because she ‘disrespected’ him, and now he knows how many years he’ll serve

A Walmart employee who attacked a co-worker behind the deli counter because he felt “disrespected” has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Kelvin Fuller, 20, received the sentence after pleading guilty to attempted murder for the attack at a Walmart Supercenter in Collinsville, Illinois.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed Fuller’s sentence. The attack unfolded in July 2025, when Fuller approached his co-worker from behind and dragged a knife across her throat before she managed to pull away. He then stabbed her approximately five times in the neck, arm, shoulder, and back.

Court documents obtained by KSDK show the victim was working behind the deli counter and talking to another employee around 2 PM when Fuller launched the attack. Video captured inside the store showed customers and other employees rushing in to intervene as the victim tried to run for cover.

Fuller told police he brought the knife to work for the attack

Fuller fled the store after the attack but was quickly taken into custody nearby. During questioning, he admitted he attacked the co-worker because he felt she had “disrespected” him during a shift.

Collinsville Walmart employee sentenced for stabbing co-worker who ‘disrespected’ him https://t.co/jsfMLYG6ah — BND.com (@bellevillenewsd) October 31, 2026

He told investigators he brought a knife and black gloves to work specifically for the attack, putting them on right before confronting the woman. According to the court documents, Fuller admitted to putting the knife to the victim’s neck and said he “kept going after that,” estimating he stabbed her around five times.

He also admitted he did not think the victim could survive the stabbing. The documents state that when she broke free, Fuller was still looking for her and would have kept going if he had found her.

The victim’s injuries were severe, reportedly requiring multiple surgeries. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine spoke out after Fuller’s sentencing, emphasizing that workplaces should be safe spaces where people can do their jobs without fear of attack. Attacks between co-workers have drawn attention before, including a McDonald’s coworker stabbing case.

Haine praised the employees and customers who stepped in, saying their actions “may have prevented an even greater tragedy.” He also commended law enforcement and the prosecution team for making sure Fuller was held accountable.

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