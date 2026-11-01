A shaky cellphone video filmed inside a gym appears to capture a bald man with a beard in a white T-shirt confronting another man after a comment about race. The video, posted by Suzie Rizzo on X under the handle @Suzierizzo1, has gained hundreds of thousands of views. In the clip, the visible man repeatedly states that his daughter is Black while questioning why the other person made the remark.

The off-screen man is heard saying he “could have been born black” and later admits he “meant that to hurt.” The man facing the camera responds with growing agitation, stating “Yeah, but my daughter’s black” and asking “Why would you say that, bro?” The exchange grows tense as the visible man challenges the other to go outside and fight, though the off-screen man declines.

Suzie Rizzo’s caption on the post describes the scene as involving a man at a gym who told another white man, “Well, at least you weren’t born black,” without knowing the second man has a Black daughter. The caption adds that “all hell broke loose after that” and claims the man later said he apologizes and “didn’t mean to insult you except he did.” The video itself shows the visible man demanding an apology multiple times.

The confrontation continues with the man in the white T-shirt insisting, “My daughter’s black, bro,” while the camera shakes. He is heard telling the other person to “Get your hands off me” and demanding “You apologize to me.” The off-screen man eventually says, “I apologize,” after the visible man repeats his demand.

Even after the apology, the man facing the camera continues speaking. He asks, “Why would you say something like that?” and again states, “My daughter’s black.” The video shows him launching into a longer response in which he calls the other man a “Motherf–ker, you piece of shit” and says “You’re gonna go to hell, you motherf–ker.”

This racist man at a gym tells another white guy “well at least you weren’t born black” not knowing that the man he said it to has a black daughter and all hell broke loose after that. He then says Í apologize Í didn’t mean to insult you except he did. pic.twitter.com/hv2JRzA4uu — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) October 31, 2026

He also tells the off-screen man, “You’re lucky I don’t smack a weight over your f–king head.” The clip ends with the visible man repeating “My daughter’s black, you piece of shit.” Throughout the footage, the camera stays close on the man in the white T-shirt as gym equipment appears briefly in the background.

The off-screen man is also heard saying “Think about other people” and later “Well, I like Goldie, damn” during the exchange. The visible man maintains that the original comment was directed at him in a way that involved his daughter’s race. Remarks aimed at mixed-race families have caused similar clashes before, like when a man asked an inappropriate question about a Black child he saw with a white family.

Viewers responded to the clip in the comments under Suzie Rizzo’s post. One commenter wrote that the moment showed someone facing consequences for their words and added, “This moment changed his life forever. It’s guaranteed he won’t just speak his mind after this.”

Another stated that being born Black remains a positive thing despite unfair treatment and wrote, “Being born black is a flex. No matter how much we r unjustly treated, harassed, stalked, neglected, killed, beat, disenfranchised, invaded, maligned, we still dont harass, stalk, & arent obsessed w/other folks.”

A separate commenter questioned the original remark and asked, “What’s so bad about being born black, why people never ask them to clarify these type of comments to know their mentality behind it.” Another person shared a personal connection to the reaction and wrote, “Being that my daughters and my son is Black me and that guy are kindred spirits because I would’ve done the same damn thing!”

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